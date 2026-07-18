Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.74Dr. William Luther Pierce - Seeing The ForestAva WolfeJul 18, 202674ShareTranscriptYou can find the video here: https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Dr.-William-Luther-Pierce-Seeing-The-Forest:7Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsDARK RITES Jewish Ritual MurderJul 15 • Ava WolfeSchool Under The SwastikaJul 8 • Ava WolfeErnst Zündel on race (Part 1 of 2) 1996Jul 8 • Ava WolfeWhen NS Germany Made Westerns: The Films Nobody Talks AboutJul 7 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Sophia CilinJul 3 • Ava WolfeElizabeth Dilling, ‘Female Führer'Jul 1 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Anastasiya YaremkoJun 30 • Ava Wolfe