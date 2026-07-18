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Dr. William Luther Pierce - Seeing The Forest

Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Jul 18, 2026

You can find the video here: https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/Dr.-William-Luther-Pierce-Seeing-The-Forest:7

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