By T. D. Hendry

Dönitz at Nuremberg: A Re-appraisal, edited by H. K. Thompson, Jr. and Henry Strutz, preface by Justice William L. Hart, Amber Publishing (available from the IHR), Hb, 230pp heavily illustrated $11.00, ISBN 0-916788-01-6.

This exceptionally comprehensive book was dedicated to Admiral Karl Dönitz, “a naval officer of unexcelled ability and unequalled courage who, in his nation’s darkest hour, offered his person and sacrificed his future to save the lives of many thousands of people.”