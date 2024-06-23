James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, released an undercover video on his X account, and the O’Keefe Media Group’s YouTube channel, allegedly showing Walt Disney Company Senior Vice President Michael Giordano accusing the company of discrimination. Elon Musk responded to the O’Keefe Media Group report, stating on X, “This is messed up”.
