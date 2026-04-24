Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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hErᚾz's avatar
hErᚾz
1d

Good work Fashbird!! 🫡卐🤍🤍🤍

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Will Food Forest Permaculture's avatar
Will Food Forest Permaculture
1d

Thanks again so much. The one with the Jewish fatcats foot on the back of the man trying to push up reminds me of Jack London's The Iron Heel from '08. No Kings Means No Jews. https://substack.com/@will263248/p-177601553

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