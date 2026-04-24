Der Stürmer cartoons colorized 1939
Thanks to StreicherwerkIII on Odysee https://odysee.com/@StreicherwerkIII:0/SturmerCriminal39:7 for these.
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Good work Fashbird!! 🫡卐🤍🤍🤍
Thanks again so much. The one with the Jewish fatcats foot on the back of the man trying to push up reminds me of Jack London's The Iron Heel from '08. No Kings Means No Jews. https://substack.com/@will263248/p-177601553