Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
1h

In regard to Hitler's conversation with Mannerheim: Hitler thought Germany's war with USSR would be as easy as Finland's war with USSR.

On books to read about Hess, there was an Egyptian guard of Hess's that wrote a book on his conversations with Hess.

I've also read Hess was in custody of the Scots for 2-3 weeks, before the Brits finally took custody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
2h

Alfred Schaefer spent 4 years in Langsdorf prison just a few years ago. How nostalgic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture