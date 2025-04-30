The source: Aufklärungs- und Redner-Informationsmaterial der Reichspropagandaleitung der NSDAP., 4 (April, 1939), pp. 1/18- 6/23 (Sta).

The Testament of George Washington

On 22 February of each year, the birthday of George Washington, the political testament of this American national hero is read to the Congress and the Senate of the United States. As one can imagine, the purpose of reading of the testament is to remind the leadership and people of the United States of the thinking and guidelines of this great statesman and hero of freedom. All Americans, regardless of their political standpoint, admire George Washington. There have been times when any attempt by a government or a president to ignore or violate the directives of the testament would have lead to an immediate fall.