DEBUNKING THE US-BRITISH INVASION OF EUROPE
BY MIKE ON JUNE 6, 2024 • ( 2 COMMENTS )
FREE CITIZENS NEWS FUNDED BY READERS: One of the most liked and shared social media memes is that created by country music star Robert Edwards.
The graphic depicts a scene from the Normandy Landings. The World War Two invasion of liberated Europe began at 6 am on the 6th day of the 6th month (1944).
The reason for the time and date of the mostly American…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.