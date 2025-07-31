Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
3h

Do not forget that Russia at that time was under the thumb of the communist who were Jews. The Jews were begging for death and destruction. Judaism is a death cult. The blood sacrifice of the Romanovs was just part of the last 500 years at least of Jewish global terror. We see it playing now still in Ukraine and in Gaza. The whole Covid scam was a Jewish scam. Hitler did not hate the Jews enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
3h

Hitler tried to defend Europe from the murdering Bolshevik (Jewish) Communists.

"We went to war on the wrong side." - General Patton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture