This comment originally appeared on Unz Review. I can’t say that I entirely agree with it — I tend to be more hopeful that something positive can be worked out, that a new, non-Jewish, politically based elite can arise, but it certainly deserves wider circulation. [I added the link to Horus’s article on The Focus, the group organized by Jews that lobbied for war with the Germans in prior to World War II.]

Comment on “What Ails America — and How to Fix It,” Jeffrey D. Sachs, Unz Review, November 25, 2024

https://www.unz.com/article/what-ails-america-and-how-to-fix-it/#comment-6877674

Anon[427]

November 26, 2024 at 6:41 am GMT • 1,900 Words

What “ails” America is Jews. Not “right-wing” Jews or “left-wing” Jews. Not Republican Jews or Democrat Jews. Not “globalist” Jews or “nationalist” Jews. Not Zionist Jews or Communist Jews. Not religious Jews or atheist Jews. Not George Soros/MSNBC/NYTimes/big-media-monopolizing Jews nor Gad Saad/David Sacks Jews. Just Jews. Jews are the problem. Jews are what ail us.

And it’s been this way in literally every nation they’ve ever resided in — in every time and place in history. Their own bad behavior has served as the root cause of their expulsion from some 109 countries some 1030(+) times, but Jews (with zero sense irony or self-awareness) tell us that this is because everyone else is bigoted and hateful and jealous of their superior intellect, morality and status as G-d’s Chosen.

(Unfortunately, the gentiles buy this argument with apparently little thought or reflection. Why? Because the Jews control the media and therefore their minds? Yes … but also because questioning the Jews’ self-serving narratives will destroy your career. Thus many choose to stay quiet — or just not ponder such thoughtcrimes: I.e., their crimestop instinct kicks in. “Who are you going to believe, Goy? What we Jews tell you about your wicked ancestors or what your wicked ancestors tell you about us Jews?”)

There’s a phenomenon — a classic blunder — where some people (such as, apparently, Elon Musk) mistakenly believe that there are “good Jews” and “bad Jews” and that by allying oneself with the “good Jews” (the Zionist/”right-wing” Jews to whom Elon ingratiates himself) one can defeat the bad Jews (like Soros) and thereby save the West. History and experience, however, show that this doesn’t work.[1]

You cannot “wield” Jews. Jews wield you. Jews are like the One Ring in Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings. It’s tempting to think that you can “ally” with them and use them for your own purposes, but you really can’t — not, at least, for long and certainly not against themselves. (The One Ring itself is an apt metaphor for the corrupting influence of power and bribery.[2])

In the books, the One Ring is ultimately one with Sauron. You cannot wield it against him. And so too are “right-wing” Jews one in spirit and will with “left-wing” Jews (Soros/Sauron). They’re all one Jewish collective — though they will often pretend otherwise: “We’re not some hivemind goy! As we Jews like to say: Two Jews, three opinions on how best to fleece the Goyim! — Wait. Hehe. I meant, just, ‘three opinions.’ Not that ‘fleece the Goyim’ part. Hehe. Oops.”

Allying with Jews to further authentic right-wing, nativist nationalist ends has been tried and it’s always failed. Churchill tried it. Rupert Murdoch tried it. Trump’s tried it. It doesn’t work. Trying to separate Jewish factions and play one against the other (the “right” against the “left” or the “left” against the “right”) doesn’t work. It’s a classic trap, akin to … invading Russia.

Give the “right-wing Zionist” Jews everything in the world that they want — more money for Israel, the West Bank, more endless wars (against Germany or Iraq or Assad or Gaddafi), total support at the UN., total fealty at their wailing wall, etc. — it will never be enough. And they will never reciprocate

Jews always endeavor to control both sides. This is why explicitly anti-Jewish movements are the only kind that have shown any success against them and their agendas. It’s why movements which don’t see Jews as Jews, but as supposedly belonging to the separate camps or categories which they invent or infiltrate and pretend to belong to (and to which their allegiances are secondary or tactical anyways) always fail. Jews are Jews regardless of what they call themselves or dress up as. Every movement which buys into their wolf-in-sheepskin lies ends up inevitably being subverted by and destroyed by them.

Of course, being explicitly anti-Jewish isn’t sufficient and it doesn’t guarantee success. After all, Hitler didn’t ultimately prevail despite his initial successes due to the Jews arraying a coalition of useful idiots (the “Allies) against him — but it’s the only approach that has ever worked (109 expulsions).

If you try to wield “right-wing” Jews against “left-wing” Jews, or, conversely, “left-wing” Jews against “right-wing” Jews, you will find that you get very little utility out of your Jewish “allies” whereas they get tremendous utility out of you.

They spy on you — as does the One Ring. They influence you — as does the One Ring. They promise you powers and riches which they will never ultimately grant — as does the One Ring. And, in the end, whatever power or riches you may acquire you still end up a slave to them — a ringwraith — as did the kings of Middle Earth.

What did Britain’s — or Churchill’s — alliance with Jews in WWII (see: The Focus) do for Britain? Sure, they defeated Germany — in a largely unnecessary war which the British establishment (under Jewish influence) themselves provoked — and then what? What happened post-War? What happened to the British Empire? What’s happened to their country since? Did the Jews show their gratitude by helping ensure that Britain retained strong borders and the demographic integrity of its isles (as the Jews jealously guard Israel’s demographic integrity)? Or have the Jews worked, at every turn, to undermine the ethnic integrity and demographic continuity of Britain? Or, have the Jews worked to undermine the sense of ethnic pride of the British people? Much of Britain is unrecognizable today. London is minority White British. By virtually every conceivable metric Britain would be vastly better off if the Germans had won, even if (as the fever dream hysterics claim) “we’d all be speaking German today.” So? At least Britain would still be White and British. What would Churchill think if he could see Britain today? What would the men who stormed Normandy beach think? Unfortunately, Churchill, in the end, let himself become a ringwraith for ZOG.

(To illustrate Churchill’s thinking, he, in 1920, wrote an article called Zionism versus Bolshevism,[3] where he argued that there were two groups of Jews. The “good” Zionist Jews and the “bad” Bolshevik Jews. Churchill then goes on to argue that “good” Zionist Jews should enter into an alliance with the British against the “bad” Bolsheviks. Well … how’d that all work out in retrospect? The Zionists got basically everything they ever wanted (and so did the Bolsheviks for a time) and where are the British today?)

What did Roosevelt’s alliance with the Jews (through his heavily Jewish cabinet) do for his nation — America? What does it look like today? Demographically, it shares the fate of Britain and it looks like, increasingly, its empire is going the same way, and in large part due to interminable Middle East wars which serve just one interest: Israel. In Roosevelt, again, we find a ringwraith: a man who sold out his soul (and his nation) for power … or perhaps a Denethor-like character who was under the control of Wormtongue Morgenthau and Harry Dexter White.

What of Rupert Murdoch and his business empire? Steve Sailer has related a story wherein an acquaintance of his mentioned Murdoch saying privately that in order to do business in America (paraphrasing) “one needn’t befriend all the Jews, but one must befriend at least one of two factions of Jews.” Meaning, essentially, one must either submit to the Zionist “right-wing” faction or the anti-white/anti-American “left-wing” faction (which controls most of the balance of traditional that Murdoch doesn’t). Clearly, Rupert chose to ally with the “right-wing” Zionist faction. And what has that done for the American right? In what way has the “right” in the U.S. actually been served by Fox? All it does is lose on every domestic social issue year after year. It’s in constant retreat.

Thanks to Fox News, all of the healthy, natural, nativist, ethnocentric and patriotic energy of an authentic right-wing which might actually serve core white Christian America is being parasitically channeled away from protecting its own borders and demographic majority to protecting Israel’s borders and … not just their demographic majority … but their project of erecting a supremacist expansionist land-hungry apartheid state.

White Christian America has gotten nothing from Fox News — or any “right-wing” media, be it Breitbart or The Daily Wire, etc. (all of which are just Zionist fronts), but Israel, on the other hand, has gotten everything it could ever dream of.

Murdoch has become another ringwraith. A king reduced to a ghostly Zionist pawn.

What of Donald Trump? Did he actually close the border and build the wall in his first term as he promised in every campaign rally he’d do for eighteen months straight? No. Did he deport illegals in appreciable numbers? No. Actually, he carried out very little in his populist agenda to serve the interests of the core demographic which voted for him. Instead he basically carried out Jared Kushner’s agenda which served primarily to benefit Israel — oh, and he pardoned a bunch of Jewish fraudsters and black felons.

Trump was, and probably still is, just another ringwraith pawn of the Jews.

Now what about Elon? Is he another ringwraith? Destined to become one? Judging by virtually everything he’s written (and retweeted) on X since he had his little oopsie last year and told the truth about the malign influence of Jews on Whites, and then had to be led around Auschwitz like a dog and go kiss Bibi’s ring, Elon now shows all the signs of someone who’s turning into yet another ringwraith. Elon also presumably believes (falsely) that by “allying” (or bowing) to one group of Jews (“right-wing” Zionist Jews) he can fight against and defeat the other group of Jews who are destroying the West. He’s wrong. At least that’s what all precedent says. You can’t wield “right-wing” Jews any more than you can wield the One Ring. It wields you, and it will turn you into its slave just as it has done to so many others. The only solution is to destroy the Ring — to destroy Jewish power. That’s how you save the West.

I still hold out hope that Elon will change his mind on this or that he, in some sense, secretly already knows or understands what I’ve written here and what a problem Jews are and that, perhaps, he’s just playing the long-game — perhaps hoping to “out-Jew the Jew” or something, but even that being the case, there are only so many time one can put the Ring on before it fundamentally compromises and corrupts you and you end up just another slave to ZOG.

[1] One also sees this with the “anti-Zionist Jews” like Finkelstein and Blumenthal. Their true function — whether conscious or unconscious — is to subordinate and lead the “anti-Zionist” movement thereby neutering it. See, for example, how in Finkelstein’s case, he attacks Zionism’s most effective critics, like John Mearsheimer, as an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist who propounds Protocols-like conspiracy theories of Jewish subversion of the American political system through the “Israel Lobby.”

(There’s various names for when Jews employ false dialectics where they seem, superficially, to oppose each other, but they’re actually furtively on the same side: E.g., The Kosher Sandwich, or the Esau Gambit, etc.)

[2] More on the LOTR analogy:

https://www.unz.com/isteve/1945-the-year-zero-of-american-architecture/#comment-6474944

[3] https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Zionism_versus_Bolshevism

Found at https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2024/11/30/comment-from-unz-review-on-jewish-power/

