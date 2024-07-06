“A writer for TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” went off on a Twitter rant Monday, saying that “civility is a tool of white supremacy.”

“Civility is a tool of white supremacy. Ok, cool. Byeeeeee!” Ashley Nicole Black wrote in a tweet, lashing out against nationwide calls for civility after influential Democrats like Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California called for liberals to remove Trump cabinet members from restaurants and public places.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them,” Waters said on Sunday. “Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!”

http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/26/sa…ite-supremacy/

Comment

This black writer is correct, of course – “civility” has been a cornerstone of White civilizations going back thousands of years – it’s an essential White behavior that allows our cultures to rise above tribal chaos and brutality.

There have never been any black civilizations of any note throughout all of world history because they have never learned “civility”. The inner cities are war zones because of the lack of “civility”.

So, yes, “civility” is an essential part of “White supremacy”, and we should be proud of it, not deny it.

Found at https://christiansfortruth.com/civility-is-a-tool-of-white-supremacy/

Share

Leave a comment