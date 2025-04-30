The last gasps of dying cuckservatives

Cuckservatives are trying their best to counter the growing popularity of racial nationalism. These phony conservatives are finding it very hard to remain relevant for both mainstream and alternative audiences, as the cultural Marxists automatically hate them simply for being anywhere to the “right” of where they are, while racialists will mock them for being cowards and sell-outs on the most important issues. Although they often admit some racial realities, these cuckservatives want for us to put aside our healthy, natural racial nationalism (or ethnic nationalism) and instead embrace civic nationalism.

What is civic nationalism?

Civic nationalism is mainly promoted in White countries. It is the insane idea that any ethnicity can become part of Western Civilization if they simply embrace our “enlightened” ideals of freedom, individual rights, equality, tolerance, free markets, the Constitution (or whatever other government laws), and other ambiguous concepts. Civic nationalists say that the real problem with mass immigration is White xenophobia and the fact that Arabs, Mestizos, Africans, and Asians are not “assimilating” fast enough to our culture. (Jews, of course, are already an integral part of Western civilization, goy.)

Martin Luther King had a dream that we would judge people based on the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin.

Michael Ignatieff, the Canadian writer, is a leading proponent of the increasingly popular notion of “civic nationalism.” He defines a civic nation as “a community of equal, rights-bearing citizens, united in patriotic attachment to a shared set of political practices and values.” Civic nationalism, Ignatieff argues, turns “national belonging into a form of rational attachment,” a choice rather than a legacy that we receive from our ancestors. Ethnic nationalism, in contrast, insists “that an individual’s deepest attachments are inherited, not chosen” and that “it is the national community that defines the individual, not the individuals who define the national community.” According to Hans Kohn, the great post-war historian of nationalism, civic nations like France, the United States, and Canada, “look to the future” and celebrate “a rational and universal conception of liberty.” Ethnic nations, like Serbia, Germany or Japan, look instead to “history, monuments and graveyards” and celebrate a kind of “tribal solidarity.” ~ The Myth of Civic Nationalism

These “nationalists” say that long as we are all under the same flag and share the same values, we are all brothers, transcending our petty racial differences. If a black person moves to Europe and pretends to embrace European values and culture, then he becomes a European as far as these cucks are concerned.

Civic nationalists claim they want a meritocracy where the best man for the job gets it, even if that means importing loads of skilled workers from India or China. As long as it is done legally, replacing our own workforce with aliens is kosher to these cucks. They say it is only going to benefit “our” economy in the long run.

Universalistic religions, such as Christianity and Islam, are good examples of a form of civic nationalism, as ethnic differences are put aside in favor of a shared system of beliefs. In this case the civic “nation” is not actually defined by state-imposed boundaries.

To be clear, civic nationalism is really a misnomer, since a “nation” does not include alien elements. It truly means a group of kindred tribes – a people. For the sake of continuity, however, this term will continue to be used for this article.

Who are some civic nationalists?

Let’s go through some recent examples of people shilling for civic nationalism.

Donald Trump wants for us to bring in the “good” immigrants and make the American melting pot work well. He also pretends to stand for meritocracy, but actually supports affirmative action, which punishes White people for being White.

Alex Jones wants us to transcend our racial differences and come together over the free market, fighting the “globalists” as a diverse tribe of liberty lovers. He made this all very clear in his recent debate with Dr. David Duke.

Jones’ buddy Michael Wiener Savage promotes the notion that we really just need language, borders, and culture to be a successful nation. He says White racialists will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Cuckservative Gavin McInnes wants any non-White who embraces Western culture and “conservative” values to be embraced, just like he embraced the Indian mother of his mixed race children. He lashes out at White racialists.

Former UKIP candidate and current BNP poster boy Jack Sen (Giacomo Vallone) not only promotes civic nationalism, but also denigrates “White trashionalists” who want to maintain their racial homogeneity. Sen does this at least partly out of self-interest, since he is at least 1/4 non-White by his own admission, and would not be accepted by most racial nationalists.

While the previous examples are recently relevant, most of our leaders over the past half century have been civic nationalists, in one form or another.

Why is civic nationalism being promoted so heavily and what are the long-term consequences of this cuckoldry?

Civic nationalism is essential for the jew to maintain its dominant position in our countries, as racial nationalism would not allow this ethnic minority to dictate the affairs of the White majority, or even plan any significant role in our culture. Of course other racial groups support civic nationalism, as it allows them to escape their third world hell-holes and marry Whites.

As the “good” non-White immigrants are brought into Western civilization and assimilated, the whole face of the “nation” is changed. They inter-marry, gain key positions in our institutions, and influence policy to the detriment of the White race. Even if it is true that these non-Whites can embrace and ape Western culture, what does it matter if our traditions carry on after the White race is extinguished? Is this supposed to be some sort of consolation?

Conclusion

Essentially, White genocide is the end result of civic nationalism, which is why all civic nationalists should immediately be purged from our movement.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/civic-nationalism-recipe-for-white-genocide/

