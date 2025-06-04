British Prime Minister Winston Churchill conspired with Joseph Stalin to hand over Eastern Europe to the Soviet Union as early as 1944, recently-released secret documents have confirmed.

The Churchill-Stalin pact was drawn up in secret during Churchill’s 1944 visit to Moscow, and has now for the first time been displayed to the public in a new exhibition by the UK’s National Archives, titled “Protect and Survive: Britain’s Cold War Revealed.”

The handwritten document, apparently from Churchill’s hand, also contains a tick mark made by Stalin, showing the latter’s agreement with the distribution of Eastern Europe to the Soviet Union.

Previously, Churchill had mentioned the document in his World War II memoirs, but only in passing and omitting all detail.

According to a report in the Telegraph newspaper, Churchill himself described the pact as “naughty document” and said that it would “come over as ‘callous.”

Furthermore, Churchill said, his American allies would be “’shocked if they saw how crudely he had put it.”

The exhibition’s chief curator Mark Dunton told the Daily Telegraph that this “was the result of late night discussions between Churchill and Stalin, they both had a fair bit of whiskey.

“I think it’s important that this document is going on display because there’s so much significance in that little square of paper.

“It’s potentially incredibly significant - the fate of millions being decided with the stroke of a pen as a result of a casual meeting.”

The note begins by saying that it was written by Churchill during a meeting with Stalin at the Kremlin.

It reads:

Roumania

Russia – 90 per cent

The others – 10 per cent

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210506220252/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/history/2373-churchill-conspired-with-stalin-to-give-east-europe-to-soviet-union-secret-documents-reveal

