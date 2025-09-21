Wilhelm Gustloff in the port of Danzig (Gdansk), autumn 1939. Photo: Wikipedia / Hans Sönnke, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 de)

Yesterday (January 30) marked exactly 80 years since the world's largest shipping disaster to date took place. At least in terms of the number of fatalities. It also happened in our vicinity. When three Soviet torpedoes sealed the fate of the former cruise liner Wilhelm Gustloff on an icy January night in 1945, an estimated 8,000 to 9,000 people lost their lives. Despite this terrible record, the disaster is still relatively unknown to most people.

One might therefore ask why the Wilhelm Gustloff – and the other ship disasters that took place in the Baltic Sea during the final stages of World War II – have not received significantly more attention? The fact is that most Swedes, Nordics and Europeans are not aware of them at all, even though the four largest of them claimed an estimated 25,000 lives in total.

The two great world wars, especially World War II, are after all the greatest human tragedy of modern times. Especially for the West, which saw tens of millions of its own inhabitants fall victim to bullets, artillery, bombs, mines, bayonets and other weapons. Something that has largely influenced both political and demographic developments to this day. Therefore, it is important to remember these events and not let them fall into oblivion.

A life-and-death escape

In the spring and winter of 1945, the need and panic were great as the Red Army stormed towards the borders of East Prussia. Photo: Screenshot (Youtube /History Hustle).

The winter of 1944/45 was not only the last winter of the war for Europe. It was also a difficult and cold winter with double-digit minus temperatures right down to the southern coasts of the Baltic Sea. In Eastern Europe, many people were fleeing the Red Army's rapid westward advance. Not least the hundreds of thousands of remaining Germans in East Prussia who during the first weeks of 1945 saw their country surrounded from all sides (east, west and south). At least by land. The only rescue that was possible was by sea.

However, the timing of the evacuation itself became a question that would divide East Prussian Gauleiter 1 Erich Koch and Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz . Koch - who did not want to appear weak before the Führer - stood for a line where the positions would be defended at all costs and an evacuation postponed until the last moment. Dönitz, on the other hand, wanted it to begin as soon as possible to save what could be saved, especially in the form of human lives. There were not many alternatives, especially when the Red Army, with over two million soldiers , was approaching quickly.

It was finally the Grand Admiral's line that took precedence and in mid-January (1945) refugees from the entire region and the surrounding areas poured in. By then, 100,000 of them had arrived at Gotenhafen (today Gdynia) in the hope of getting on a boat to the west.

Therefore, all seaworthy ships and boats were deployed for a mass evacuation of East Prussia. This was part of Operation Hannibal , where an evacuation of all German military and civilian refugees from the region would take place via the region's ports. Among the boat refugees who stormed towards the last open ports were also a large number of Poles and Balts fleeing the advance of the Red Army. They had already had a taste of this during the first year of the war and thus knew what was waiting around the corner.

Almost all of those who fled during the spring-winter of 1945 would do so by sea, via one of the East Prussian ports. Photo: Screenshot (Youtube /History Hustle).

The anxiety among all refugee groups was therefore not unfounded. Rumors and reports about the advances of the Soviet military spread quickly. Not least those describing their brutality and ruthlessness towards the civilian population, where even defenseless young children or the elderly were not shown any consideration. They were thus prepared to immediately leave their homes and even risk their lives at sea, as long as they did not end up in the hands of the Red Army.

The Sea of ​​Death (Spring-Winter 1945)

One of the ships used for the evacuation was the cruise ship Wilhelm Gustloff , which had served as a hospital ship during the war years but was now called up as an evacuation ship. The ship had a capacity under normal conditions for about 1,900 passengers, including crew. When the refugees poured into Gotenhafen (Gdynia) during the morning and forenoon of January 30, they literally stormed the former cruise ship, hoping for a journey to safety.

When provisional passenger lists were drawn up upon boarding, paper and other writing materials quickly ran out and nothing else was available.

By this time, about 8,000 names had been recorded on the hastily written passenger lists. Then a few thousand more were allowed to board the ship before the captains finally drew the line. At that time, there were an estimated 9,000-10,000 people on board , of which 4,000-5,000 were children. All along the ship, there were people standing, sitting and lying down in practically every available passenger space. It was, to say the least, cramped to the breaking point, which would have contributed to the outcome.

Among the approximately 10,000 people on board were an estimated 4,000-5,000 children. Most of them would not have a chance on the night of the disaster. Photo: Screenshot (Youtube /History Hustle).

The hope among the escapees who boarded was to be able to reach safety in Kiel or Lübeck in the western part of Germany controlled by the other Allies 2 . Or at best, Sweden or Denmark. That spring-winter, an estimated 2.5 million people were evacuated from East Prussia and nearby areas. The journey to safety would unfortunately end in an enormous human tragedy for nine out of ten passengers on the Wilhelm Gustloff.

Moreover, the disaster would only be the first of four gigantic shipping disasters that took place that spring-winter. The small and shallow inland sea, the Baltic Sea, would thus become the sea of ​​death during the last months of the war. The fact that all of them took place in coastal waters did little to reduce the number of deaths.

The mistakes that caused the disaster

At 12 noon (January 30), Wilhelm Gustloff, which was expected to arrive in Kiel the following morning, finally departed, escorted only by a few torpedo boats. It was bitterly cold with temperatures of minus 18 degrees in the air and strong winds that were increasing in strength. On the bridge, it was primarily Captain Friedrich Petersen who was in command. Despite this, discussions arose about both speed and route, since Lieutenant Commander Wilhelm Zahn had proposed the route closest to land (in the shallower waters) and with the lanterns turned off.

This was in order to avoid detection by the Soviet submarines that were lurking in the waters. The proposal was declined by Captain Petersen, who feared both grounding and mines and therefore decided to take the deeper route further out to sea. However, this was not the only fateful decision that would seal the fate of the ship.

Another was to proceed at only 11-12 knots, instead of the proposed 16 knots. At the higher speed, no Soviet submarines would be able to pursue them for very long if they were discovered. In addition, the ship was not flagged as civilian and, in addition to military personnel, also had visible anti-aircraft guns on board. This mistake was similar to the one made by the commanders of the Lusitania 30 years earlier, when she was sunk by a German submarine off the southern coast of Ireland.

The Red Navy attacks

The sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff has been illustrated in oil paintings, among other things. In reality, the sea was considerably stormier. Photo: Wikipedia /Kosov vladimir 09071967, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.

Despite this, the journey went as planned and the atmosphere on board began to calm down towards evening. It was also the twelfth anniversary of the National Socialist seizure of power , the day Adolf Hitler was installed as Chancellor. He had therefore given a public speech to the nation, which would also be his last before the end of the war.

At 7 p.m., Captain Petersen received word that a number of German minesweepers were on a collision course with the Wilhelm Gustloff. Unfortunately, he had no choice but to temporarily turn on the red and green position lights to avoid a collision. It was at this very moment that Captain Alexandr Marinesko on the Soviet submarine S13 – which was out on patrol – spotted the Wilhelm Gustloff in the winter darkness.

After just over an hour, the lanterns were extinguished, but Marinesko – who had decided to attack the ship – continued to shadow it for a while longer. When he is 700 meters from the target at around 21:15, he fires three torpedoes in rapid succession. The fourth gets stuck in the firing tube and cannot be fired. The first of them hits the crew's mess on the port side and kills basically all of those who were tasked with looking after the ship's rescue equipment. The other two hit the ship three meters below the waterline on the same side.

One in ten survives

The scenes that unfolded over the next hour were – according to the survivors – so macabre and horrific that they are difficult to imagine. At least not without getting one or more big lumps in your stomach. The three torpedoes cause huge explosions on impact that kill many of the passengers immediately. The ship then took a list and began to sink quickly, very quickly.

When the thousands of passengers are shaken by the explosions and head for the deck, great chaos and panic erupt . Children, the sick and the elderly do not stand a chance and many of them are seriously injured or crushed to death in the panic. Usually before they even get near the deck. The minority who nevertheless manage to get out into the biting winter cold have very difficult odds against them. Not only the almost solid darkness and the severe cold. The decks are also slippery with ice, while the lifeboats are far too few in number (22 with space for around 70 people in each).

The panic and chaos that erupted on board after the torpedoing was enormous as the several thousand passengers stormed towards the main deck. The image is from the 2008 film adaptation of the event. Photo: Screenshot /Tom Wlaschiha Fanpage).

They are also difficult to launch due to the list and the cold, which has caused many of them to freeze to the davits and fill with ice. The few lifeboats that are launched are reserved for women and children, and the men who try to slip away are immediately shot dead by officers. When the Wilhelm Gustloff finally sinks at 22:18, most of the 10,000 passengers follow the ship to the bottom of the sea. Around the wreck site, the cries and screams of the several thousand who have ended up in the water and have not been able to fit into any lifeboat can be heard.

Many of these desperately try to cling aboard one of the already overcrowded lifeboats, but quickly fall back into the water to avoid a fatal capsize. Fortunately, rescue for the remaining survivors is not far away as the escorting destroyer Löwe reaches the scene first. Her crew manages to save a total of 472 people. Then the torpedo boat T-36 arrives, which rescues another 564 of those in distress.

Three more torpedo boats – and the cruiser Admiral Hipper – arrive at the scene before it is too late. The first three manage to save a total of 179 people, while Admiral Hipper cannot stay there for very long, due to the submarine threat. In total, only 1239 people are saved – or a tenth of those on board – while the remaining 9300 perish. This makes the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff the worst shipping disaster in world history to date.

The executioners of the Baltic Sea were rewarded

The sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff would unfortunately be just one of four major shipping disasters that occurred in the fateful spring and winter of 1945.

S13's commander, Alexandr Marinesko, whose orders sank the Wilhelm Gustloff, was not punished but was instead awarded the honorary medal Hero of the Soviet Union 18 years later. Photo: Screenshot (Youtube /Audiopedia).

Barely two weeks after the sinking, another ship was sunk by the same submarine and commander/captain. On 10 February, the steam-powered passenger ship General Von Steuben was sunk , carrying around 2,800 wounded German soldiers, 350 doctors and nurses, and 800–1,000 German (as well as Polish and Baltic) refugees. The two torpedoes that hit the ship's hull sank it in less than ten minutes. An estimated 3,000 people died, with only 300 rescued.

On 16 April, the German hospital ship Goya was torpedoed by another Soviet submarine (L3) commanded by Vladimir Konovalov . The ship was split in half and sank within 5–6 minutes. There were 7,000 people on board, most of whom were women and children fleeing East Prussia and nearby areas. Only about a hundred of them were saved.

During the last week of the war (May 3), the ocean liner S/S Cap Arcona and a number of other ships in the Bay of Lübeck were bombed by the British Air Force (RAF). On board were 7,000 to 8,000 people from the concentration camps of Neuengamme, Stutthof and Mittelbau-Dora, which had been evacuated by the Germans. Only a few of the thousands of prisoners survived the bombing raids that sank the ship.

S13's commander, Alexandr Marinesko, thus had the lives of at least 12,000 people on his conscience and showed no remorse for his actions during his lifetime. On the contrary, he saw himself as a hero and was decorated with the medal "Hero of the Soviet Union" in 1963. L3's commander Vladimir Konovalov was also awarded the same medal. Fortunately, the RAF pilots responsible did not receive a similar award for their actions in the Bay of Lübeck.

Therefore, the disasters remain unknown

Friends of order are probably wondering how these enormous shipping disasters have not been able to get more attention in the media over the years? Especially when there have been plenty of witnesses and survivors who have been able to tell about the sinkings. The sinking of the Titanic, which occurred 32 years earlier, and the sinking of the Lusitania , have received significantly more attention. However, there are a number of reasons behind this gloomy fact:

The sinkings of the ships took place during wartime and so close together that they barely received much attention from the outside world. Given all the death and destruction that occurred around them, it is easy for disasters at sea to be overlooked.

Both sides (German and Soviet) had an interest in not reporting the events. In Germany's case, it was about not spreading panic and lowering morale, and on the Soviet side, they wanted to avoid exposing these mass murders to the outside world.

Even though the German sinking of the Lusitania took place in wartime and claimed far fewer lives than the Wilhelm Gustloff, it has received far more attention. Perhaps because some of the world's wealthiest people were on board.

Although the German sinking of the Lusitania (1915) took place in wartime and claimed significantly fewer lives than the Wilhelm Gustloff, it has received significantly more attention. Perhaps because some of the world's wealthiest people were on board. Photo: Screenshot (Youtube /Oceanliner Designs).

Wilhelm Gutsloff's strong connection to the German Nazi Party (NSDAP) has contributed to a strong stigma (among historians) against investigating the matter more closely. Theses, articles and books on the subject could also portray the Germans as victims and not perpetrators.

The Titanic was an isolated incident, which also took place in peacetime. On board the ship were also many national and international celebrities. Among the victims of the disasters in the Baltic Sea were only 'unknown' refugees and 'ordinary' people.

The Lusitania – which was also sunk during wartime – had many famous personalities on board, which likely contributed to the greater attention the sinking received.

The disasters occurred at the same time as most German (and Polish) concentration camps were liberated by the Allies, which captured much of the attention and media space.

The Germans and the ethnic groups 3 that later came under Soviet occupation – or became its satellite states – belonged to the losing side and were seen as executioners and perpetrators by the victorious powers. They could not be seen as victims and were therefore dehumanized for a long time.

The survivors were silenced for decades after the shipwrecks. It was not until half a century had passed that many of them were able to speak out about the events.

Something we must not forget

The Second World War was, to say the least, a brutal scene of death, misery and atrocities that are difficult to imagine. All of them are of course worth remembering and paying attention to. Partly to honor the victims and their relatives, whose lives were never the same, and partly to learn for the future so that nothing like it happens again.

Despite this, most people know hardly anything about the major shipping disasters that took place in the southern Baltic Sea during the final stages of the war, where all those who perished succumbed in the most horrific ways. Their fates are also worth paying attention to, so that they do not become an insignificant parenthesis that then fades into oblivion.

My hope is therefore that these events will also receive much more attention in the future. Hopefully before the last survivors have had time to leave this earthly life.

The ship was named after the founder of the Swiss branch of the Nazi Party (NSDAP). Photo: Wikipedia /Ullstein image, Public domain

Launched: May 5, 1937

Completed: March 15, 1938

Length: 208.5 m

Maximum width: 23.59 m

Gross tonnage: 25,484 register tons

Engine: 4 × 8-cylinder MAN diesel engines (9500 hp)

Maximum speed: 15.5 knots

Range: 12,000 nm at 15 knots

Passengers: 1,465 Number of cabins: 489

-The ship was named after one of Adolf Hitler's close friends, who was also the founder and leader of the Swiss branch of the Nazi Party (NSDAP). Gustloff was shot dead in 1936 at her home in Davos by Jewish student David Frankfurter who reported the murder to the local police station the same day.

-During the first years after her launch in 1937, the ship was chartered by the German National Socialists' ( NSDAP ) tourist organization KdF, " Kraft durch freude " (Strength through Joy).

-The purpose was to offer ordinary German workers the opportunity to take holiday cruises in European waters. From the fjords of Northern Norway all the way down to the southern Mediterranean. The cruises therefore became very popular. However, membership in the NSDAP (as well as exemplary living) was required to be able to take advantage of the opportunity.

-The German film adaptation of the disaster, “ Die Gustloff ” (2008), as well as maritime historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm’s book “ The Sea of ​​Death: The Baltic Sea 1945 ” can be highly recommended for those interested in the subject.

Source: Wikipedia

A Gauleiter was the leader of one of the 43 party districts, Parteigau , in Nazi Germany. He was directly subordinate to Führer Adolf Hitler. ↩︎ In this case, mainly the UK and the US. ↩︎ Such as Poland, Czechoslovakia and the Baltic countries. ↩︎

