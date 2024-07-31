By Emily Fowler
Chief diversity officer positions at major universities primarily go to black males and females, according to a College Fix analysis.
Though black females are only six percent of the population, they obtained about 55 percent of top diversity officer roles among the country’s top 50 colleges and universities. The Fix compiled its list usin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.