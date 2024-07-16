Carl Schmitt’s The Concept of the Political
Michael O'Meara
Carl Schmitt
2,001 words
Note: The following short synthesis of Schmitt’s classic essay The Concept of the Political stems, in part, from a recent discussion with the Bay Area Nationalist Book Club.
However it is posed, the question of the political is always about the most important issue facing every people.
The political, though, is not to be confused wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.