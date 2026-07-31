Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
4h

Absolutely massive piece of weaponry the Germans never did anything by halfs there wasn't anything moving on the land that could take a shell from this monster without being obliterated....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture