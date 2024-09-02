https://x.com/SarahisCensored/status/1829062862389547327?t=HJl79XsT43yx5bgewpOpzA&s=19

Lobbying to be invaded and have your grandchildren attacked on the way to school is a mad kek troll move.

Baby boomers are really just big trolls who hate their own children. That’s why they do things like open the border and send migrants to swamp-huddle their grandkids while they remain safe in their mega-mansions.

Who hijacks a school bus?

The kids don’t have any money.

Were they going to keep the kids and sell them as slaves?

New York Post:

A group of about 20 migrants terrified young children by trying to get on their California school bus early Wednesday — a day after a smaller group walked down a highway trying to stop another bus, district officials said.

The alarming incidents occurred in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District close to the Mexico border — where school bus drivers are now being ordered to skip stops where migrants might be waiting.

On Tuesday, at least three migrants walked in the middle of Highway 94 to try to stop a bus that was forced to go around them, Fox 5 reported.

Then early Wednesday, about 20 tried to get on a bus at the same stop just off the highway as students got on for school — forcing parents to make sure their kids were safe.

“It was definitely really scary,” said mom Nicole Cardinale, whose 8-year-old son was on the bus Wednesday.

“Your initial shock is you’re helpless,” she said of getting alerted to the scary run in.

Cardinale said her son was “really confused” by the scary episode. “He said these adults — they weren’t kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on our bus … He said there was a lot of them,” she told Fox 5.

Yes, you really are helpless when a vicious army of military-aged men marches into your country and starts attacking you on the streets and the police refuse to stop them.

This is the definition of “helpless.”

The cops won’t defend you because it’s a sin.

The Pope already said so. He made the statement between sessions of… well, you know the joke.

