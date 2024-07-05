Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi
Jul 6, 2024Edited

Though this excellent post is about WW2, I though the British TV show When The Boat Comes In addressed the same issue re: WW1 well.

When the Boat Comes In Series 1 Episode 1 A Land Fit for Heroes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZYPRHr6mqc

When you talk about debt, the same (same but different) thing happened happened in the WW1 period. I guess to the parents of the WW2 soldiers. In the UK (& NZ etc.) the gold was taken out of circulation in 1914 when war broke out. Replaced with paper. And taxes skyrocketed including income taxes, plus taxes as a % of govt. income skyrocketed. Then in 1920 half the silver was taken from the circulating coin, using lies. If you're interested I've written about this in the NZ context (NZ Financial Resets series).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Jul 5, 2024

Heartbreaking. Pringle was prescient to collect these people's views before they all passed on.

It would be extremely interesting to hold a conference of European Allied and Axis war vets, to see what they would figure out about what they were really fighting for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture