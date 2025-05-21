The War Between The Generals

by David Irving. New York: Congdon and Weed (distributed by St. Martin’s Press), 1981,446PP, $9.95 Pb, ISBN 0-312-92921-8.

Overlord: D-Day And The Battle For Normandy

by Max Hastings. New York: Simon and Schuster, 1984, 368pp, $17.95, ISBN 0-671-46029-3.

Reviewed by Charles Lutton

David Irving first gained the attention of serious students of history in 1963 with the publication of his first book, The Destruction of Dresden. Since then he has written nearly a dozen other books and translated three more from the German. In the process he has established himself (oh, Professor Gerhard Weinberg isn’t going to like this) as perhaps the world’s leading authority on Hitler and certainly one of the premier historians of the European Theater of the Second World War.