I have noticed a trend within the scope of Ethnonationalism, most notably in the United States and Canada (hence to be referred to as the DIASPORA) or seeking after an elusive Aryan homeland. Be it Atlantis, Lemuria, as archetypical concepts, or more realistically Vinland colonies or Midwestern settlements, Northwestern imperatives… it seems there are as many plans for Exodus as there are Nationalists to spare. Sometimes more. God (maybe) knows: I go back and forth on the issue. It is merely fantasy, but I freely confess: Vinland. I would want to live in a Vinland. I am New English (a Mainer) and am in historical proximity to the presumed Vinland/Markland regions, Heluland, I think, is beyond our pale, but whatever. The world is our oyster, and that shall be our theme. So allow me to digress to the notion of an Aryan Homeland, or, Aryan Nation, if you will.

Myself, I find the notion intriguing and seductive. And so as the implication suggests, there is a danger in that seduction. Indeed, I think there is. Now. By no means to I mean to say that an Aryan homeland would be a bad thing. By no means do I deny that every great thing begins with small steps. And certainly, by no means would I dare to dissuade anyone from trying. I myself, who live in Maine, close in proximity to Holy Vinland where our white forebears once fed the roots with their blood, pine for a land free of the mongrel hordes beginning to spill into our cities from the desert and jungle lands.

Far from it. I would be overjoyed to see an Aryan Nation, a real Aryan Nation, not simply an amalgamation of loosely knit men with axes to grind and teeth to bear. However well intentioned, a gang a Nation (a Folk) does not make. But these things are valuable, honourable starts – whatever the perception, whatever the result.

Rather, I have a thought, a suggestion to be accepted or rejected based upon the merit it brings you, the reader, who stands to lose nothing by pondering its contents.

I propose to you that before we even begin to make grand plans for a colony in some far-off hinterland (however beautiful the thought) we must first realise a few very simple, but transformatively, and deceptively pragmatic historical truths.

Our Aryan Homeland, the root of our Nation, can never be anchored in a real location. The only “people” with a land-based Nation were, are, and will always be the Jews. And we all know about them, there is nothing new to be said of them here. No, no. Do we really wish to create some myopic territory over which countless gallons of wasted blood may be spilt? At the moment, I reckon we need all the blood we can muster. And then some.

I propose instead the rather more ambitious, but colloquially disarming, bit of folk wisdom. We should consider the world to be our oyster.

The concept of White flight is redundant and beneath us. White expansion, on the other hand, is not. Our forefathers spread out, they covered the globe. There is not one place where Aryan feet have not on Earth yet set down. There are very few lands over which our lots have not been cast, our yurts erected, our longhouses set, and our castles built. We are nomads. We are wanderers. If we are to believe the lore of the forefathers, our race is one as this: we are children of the Sun. This Earth, and all in it, is a stepping stone.

Consider the dissemination of the Vikings. They spread, subdued, enriched and integrated. They both absorbed and became the homelands in which they created. The Russians are, broadly, Viking in constitution. Ireland has Viking roots. Even my own ancestral land of England, Angle-Land, has been influenced by the Northman from who no Christian Lord did deign to spare their wholesome wrath.

Why should we consider this colonisation instinct to be dirty? Why should we leave out the possibility of expansion?

True. A central Aryan turret would provide a point of reference. And defence. However, points of reference quickly become stagnant. There is beauty in all the world. Aryan ingenuity has found ways to incoporate this every aspect. From jungle to desert, from mountain to valley, from frozen hinterland to sea and shining sea – we’ve dropped anchor or set foot.

On a more pragmatic note, however, I would also argue thusly. To focus all our energy on creating a completely ahistorical reality, we mire ourselves in delusions of grandeur and lose our focus. We could be creating local cells, be synthesising grassroots enthusiasm for the Cause. (Because these things, when nourished, grow. Think of past – and present – models of Nationalism. None began macrocosmically, only microbially.) Yet by focusing on advanced goals before intermediate goals, or even neophyte tasks are completed, we ourselves become like the coloureds and the Jews with their big talk.

Of course. The coloureds and the Jew have gone places and done things. They view their goals in Messianic terminology, they wait, they slink, slither, scribble and scheme. We talk, we bluster, we hammer and shake. Understandable, of course, given the stakes, but remarkably unproductive.

The great White resurgences all began with the grass-roots, with creating interconnectivity, with exploring venues and not setting far away goals. The NSDAP used heavily intricate metaphors and coded lingo to spur the Romantic Germanic soul into devastating motion. If you have read my article concerning the unity of Creativity and Will-Power, you perhaps have insight into how and why I think this worked for the German Nationalists at that time. We must begin in much the same way, in small cells, in this, our uncodified land, our world, our DIASPORA. For that is, as yet, precisely what we have. The Europeans have much tigther bonds, we post-European seekers of the Aryan light have no such tight bonds to carry us through.

However. These bonds were forged. They were forged through emigration. The Goth who settled in Spain conquered, subdued the land and produced what Spain would become. Lombards and Etruscans made Italy. Celts, well, they’ve been everywhere – even casting their genetic legacy in Turkey, saving many without even knowing it, from a significantly muddier future.

The English were made by roving Saxons, my people of whom I am indescribably proud, they themselves came from a different shade of away. We spread out. We subdue and elevate. We are the palate upon which the tongue tastes these colours of dialectism. That, I submit, is our way. To establish a point of concrete reference is to invite stagnation, as the disease-ridden, malignant hordes have done, so stagnating that they become blights, cancers that spread over borders, unwanted, whom no antibiotic it seems can cure. And why should it? We seek life, the miscengenated hordes represent unlife. They cannot even be said to represent death, for even death can have productive values.

Again, hearkening to the Vikingr, there was a race called Draugr – much like zombies. Dreadful cannibals, considered so gruesome that the Holy Ones of the North forbid them to die. They inhabited static lairs, awaiting the brave heroes whom their stagnation invites songs to be sung. So. If we are to claim for ourselves the age of heroisim that yet stirs Nordic hearts from slumber, shall we not turn our eyes more to our living goal; survival, rather than detracting from that with idle chatter?

The current status of the American Ethnonationalist front is one of fragmentation. That is true. However, allow me to paint this picture: we are Legion. But separated by anonymity. That anonymity, as yet, is a blessing and curse. Its blessing is this. We have no true visible mass target. The warfare we face is purely ideological. I digress and hearken to our physical status. We inhabit every Nation and State, indeed perhaps every town. The possibilities there, are endless. Elsewhere I have written about Will-Power, Positivity and Othala. All metaphysical concepts. The point of those other articles is to offer constructive, rather than destructive criticism.

Every single Ethnonationalist in our possession may be thought of as a node, or a beacon. He (or she) can hold ground, but also spread into new ground. Nodes are organic, they are pre-conscious. As nodes, we must root ourselves to our cause. Flesh ourselves out. Dig deep into the bone, bite into the marrow of wherever we might be. Hold ground. Our stubbornness, our holding, is strength. People respect strength. They are intrigued by it. This allows us to act as beacons. We must attract others to ourselves, and with a mix of subtlety and grace we can, like Odhinn and the Jotunn-daughters, seduce others to our cause. A node gains synaptic prowess, the cell becomes tissue. We must build muscle that way. Regardless, each and all of us are representatives – ambassadors. In this way we become beacons.

True, we will only be attracting, as beacons, those of like mind. But this is precisely what we want. All secular studies seem to suggest that a properly attenuated group-IQ far outweighs the singularity. If we, as nodes, defend, and as beacons, attract, we can evolve into an organic entity capable of movement. Perhaps then it would be prime to think of establishing such lofty grants as land-claims. For now, though, I think, our spirit must be forged – for we lack a unitive spirit. We have a primitive spirit, this is to say, primeval, beginning.

We are in a stage of Genesis, I believe. We are the parents of a child which will grow in accordance to how we raise her. So let us ask:

What kind of parents shall we be?

Has a child ever become a Doctor because Mom said so? No. But many a great Doctor have been bred from the Mother’s knee to excel. So must our own evolution as a movement be treated organically, rhythmically. Family is holy, it is treated with utmost respect and attention, no details are overlooked by attentive parents. So must we be too. But again, that is my opinion, though I reckon I shall stick to it.

