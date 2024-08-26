THE PEOPLE’S FREE PRESS: But don’t get too excited unless you live in Russia: A bill to deprive migrants of their passports for sexual violence will be submitted to the Duma (Parliament Russian Federation).

Illegal and criminal migrants in the Western Degeneracies will be freed from prisons to make room for convicted White anti-migrant protestors.

A bill will be introduced to the State Duma that proposes stripping migrants of Russian citizenship for sexual violence, RIA Novosti reports, citing the document.

The authors of the bill were deputies from the ‘A Just Russia – For Truth’ faction. In the explanatory note, they specified that the bill is going to expand the list of crimes, the commission of which entails the termination of Russian citizenship.

In addition to sexual violence, it is proposed to revoke Russian passports for attempts on life and the use of violence against a government official.

At present, migrants can lose their acquired citizenship for terrorist and extremist crimes, hostage-taking, dissemination of fakes about the Russian army, etc. Passports are also revoked for sabotage, espionage and treason.

In July, the Investigative Committee proposed to revoke the passports of naturalized citizens in the event of the preparation, attempt, or commission of any intentional grave or especially grave crime. Illegal presence in Russia was proposed to be recognized as an aggravating circumstance.

