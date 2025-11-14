Bayreuth Festival: National Socialism Set to Music
The Bayreuth Festival symbolises Europe’s centuries old struggle for its existence. Richard Wagner (1813 – 1883) the great German composer, chose Bayreuth for a number of sound reasons.
Primarily, the maestro believed that his unique works should not share the same stage with the music of others. The Bayreuth Festival was destined to showcase only Wagner…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.