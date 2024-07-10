FREE CITIZENS NEWS FUNDED BY READERS: One-third of primary school children in Vienna are Muslims, overtaking Catholics as the largest religious group
The number of Muslim primary school pupils in Vienna has risen to 35 per cent, overtaking Catholicism as the largest religious group.
One expert is now calling for compulsory lessons in democracy and Western…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.