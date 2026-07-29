By Carlo Mattogno

After the Moscow archives were opened to historians, the Central Construction Office of the Waffen-SS and Police Auschwitz – Zentralbauleitung der WaffenSS und Polizei Auschwitz – began to attract the attention of scholars, thanks above all to Jean-Claude Pressac.

The Central Construction Office is commonly mentioned by historians and journalists, but we still know practically nothing about this extremely important agency, which was responsible for the planning and construction of the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex. Apart from the scanty information supplied by French historians, very little is known. The importance of a specific study on the Central Construction Office of the Waffen-SS and Police Auschwitz lies not only in the clarification of an aspect of the history of the camp, which is still wrapped in obscurity for the most part, but also in understanding the standard operating procedures of the organization and of the tasks of the Central Construction Office of Auschwitz. This enables a more profound understanding of documents. This in turn provides protection against facile interpretive errors of such documents, a frequent occurrence among Auschwitz historians.

This study is based primarily on unpublished Moscow documents. It constitutes the first attempt to reconstruct the history of the Central Construction Office of Auschwitz. Although it is far from perfect, due precisely to its pioneering nature, it does delineate the structure, tasks, and essential activities of this office in an essential manner.

On January 27, 1945, Soviet soldiers of the 60th Army of the 1st Ukrainian Front entered Auschwitz. The various commissions of inquiry, which carried on their activities in February and March of 1945, confiscated an enormous quantity of documents abandoned by the SS. Among the documents was also the archive of the Central Construction Office. The greater part of these documents was then taken to Moscow, while the remainder was left at Auschwitz at the disposition of the Polish examining magistrate, Jan Sehn, who began his activities in April 1945.

The archive of the Central Construction Office is conserved at Moscow in the Rossiiskii Gosudarstvennii Vojennii Archiv (Russian State War Museum, formerly known as the Tsentr Chranenija Istoriko-documental’nich Kollektsii (Center for the Conservation of the Historical-Documentary Collection) on Viborgskaja Street. In total, the archive on Viborskaja Street contains approximately 88,200 pages of documents from the Central Construction Office.

On June 30, 1941, Kammler, in his capacity as head of the Office II of the Main Office Budget and Construction, decided to reorganize the SS offices assigned to constructions (SS Baudienststellen), giving the following instructions:

“The Central Construction Office comprises several construction projects. Every construction project comprises several construction sites. Several construction sites, which are to be executed within a given time frame, form a construction sector. Individual objects within individual construction projects hitherto called construction sectors are therefore called construction sites starting on July 1, 1941. In correspondence and in accounting the change must take place on the same date. The head of the Central Construction Office is called ‘Head of the Central Construction Office.’”

November 1941 was a month of great change. The Construction Office, which now consisted of fifty SS men, was reorganized into four main departments: Rechnungslegung (accounting), Hochbau (above-ground construction), Tiefbau (below-ground construction), Landmesser (land surveying).

All the activities of the Central Construction Office were accurately recorded in a vast series of administrative documents. The most numerous documents naturally related to the construction activities in the strict sense.

The construction work of the Auschwitz construction projects were materially carried out by two groups: the inmates and private civilian firms. The Central Construction Office, which supervised both groups, had a permanent group of inmates at their disposal. The inmates were organized into Kommandos (crews) assigned to various offices according to their administrative structure. A few examples would be the surveying Kommando, the construction office Kommando, the Kommandos for workshops, etc. These Kommandos consisted primarily of skilled workers (Facharbeiter) who carried on specific tasks. Inmates employed as unskilled workers (Hilfsarbeiter) were assigned to individual worksites or worked at the factories of private firms, even if organized into Kommandos. Only a few of them assisted the skilled workers of the Central Construction Office. The formation of a Kommando required the authorization of the camp commandant. The inmates were made available by the Department of Labor Deployment of the Concentration Camp Auschwitz.

The Office of Labor Deployment of the Central Construction Office then provided for the sorting of the inmates into the various Kommandos and various worksites. For any inmate employed in a working activity, the Central Construction Office had to pay the camp administration a flat rate of 0.30 RM for more than 4 working hours and 0.15 RM for less than 4 hours. Starting on June 1, 1943, the daily rate paid by private firms for the use of inmates’ labor was 4 RM per hour for skilled inmate workers, 3 RM per hour for unskilled workers, and 2 RM per hour for female inmates.

The Department of Labor Deployment, directly subordinate to the command of Concentration Camp Auschwitz (Kommandatur), directed the working employment of the inmates, both for the assignment to jobs and for the withdrawal of inmates from the latter in view to new assignments. From this point of view, the Central Construction Office depended completely on the Department of Labor Deployment.

Due to their skills, the inmates of the Central Construction Office were considered important and enjoyed distinguished treatment. In a report to Kammler dated July 13, 1943, Bischoff wrote that “due to the rain on Thursday, July 8, all labor kommandos of the POW camp were ordered to return to their barracks at 12 o’clock, and on Friday, July 9, they did not go out at all.”

Starting on June 1, 1943, Himmler’s directive to grant production premiums (Leistungsprämien) to the inmates came into effect.93 The premiums consisted of purchasing coupons to be used at the inmate canteen (Häftlingskantine). Between July 1943 and November 1944, inmates received premiums for a total value of 214,119 RM.

With regard to the use of inmate labor, the Central Construction Office had to draw up various statistical reports, which have been preserved in a fragmentary manner:

Report on the state of construction work and labor deployment: monthly report compiled on the 25th of every month by the head of construction and then by the head of the Central Construction Office and sent to the regional representative for the regulation of all constructions in Kattowitz.95

Deployment of inmates: daily report compiled by the head of the Central Construction Office with an indication of the worksites, occupations, the number of trained and unskilled inmate workers, and the total number (Document 34).

Allocation of inmate deployment: monthly report compiled by the head of the Central Construction Office regarding day-by-day numbers of inmates employed in the individual worksites (Document 35).

Summary of inmate deployment: monthly report on the use of inmate labor by occupation and by construction site.

Summary of total inmate deployment: daily report compiled by the head of the Central Construction Office and sent to Department IIIa of the camp commando, indicating, among other things, the number of inmates requested and actually employed (Document 36).

Summary of total inmate deployment: report identical to the preceding, but on a monthly basis (Document 37).

Summary of the inmates required or made available for the construction project of the Central Construction Office of Auschwitz in the period…: monthly report compiled by the head of the Central Construction Office (Document 38).

The use of inmate labor was also recorded in the construction reports and construction deadline schedules, and, moreover, in the general statistics of the administration, which are, unfortunately, quite fragmentary.

The first large-scale use of inmates for the construction of Concentration Camp Auschwitz occurred at the end of June 1940. For 1943, we also know the monthly number of working days for men and women combined, providing the ability to deduce the number of male and female inmates employed. Although the Central Construction Office still carried out tasks of major importance to the war (kriegswichtige Zwecke), inmate availability to the Central Construction Office was generally very far beneath requirements.

On March 1, 1943, Bischoff announced to the camp commandant that during the period of February 6-27, several Kommandos had worked with drastically reduced effective personnel. For the Kommando assigned to leveling of terrain, Bischoff had received an average of only 28% of the 3,000 inmates requested, sometimes even less than 100 (83 on February 20, 45 on February 24); for the bricklayer Kommando assigned to building furnaces, of the 500 inmates requested every day, Bischoff had received 30 on the 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th of February, 49 on the 15th , and none the other days. For the barracks construction Kommando, which had a daily workforce of 300 inmates, inmate availability had been 26%. of requirements.98 The above-mentioned statistical reports of the Central Construction Office on the use of inmate labor in 1943 and 1944 indicate the inmates requested and those made available.

The workshops in various construction sectors employed Kommandos of usually skilled inmates. As early as the beginning of 1941, there were the tailor’s shop, shoe shop, smith’s office, forge, carpentry shop, typography shop, and painting shop (see Document 42). In the following years the Kommandos grew notably in number; in January 1943 there were 19; electricians, cabinet makers, concrete workers, blacksmiths, smiths, plumbers, welders, turners, casters, painters and varnishers, sewer plumbers, glassmakers, installers, heating installers, cartwrights, auto mechanics, insulators, doctors, underground-construction specialists (see Document 39).

The Kommandos of the workshops performed their work in all construction sites. According to practice in 1942, the head of construction needing the work first filed a request with the materials administration on a suitable, numbered form (see Document 40). If the request was approved, the head of the workshop passed on the order to the Kommando concerned, using a suitable numbered form indicating the type of work to be done (see Documents 41f.). The Kommando performing the task then compiled a labor card indicating the job number, the Kommando, the beneficiary, and the work starting and ending dates. On the reverse the materials used, the costs of the materials, and the labor costs were listed (see Document 43).

Numerous private firms worked at Auschwitz at all times for the entire period of activity of the camp, from 1940 to 1945. The first firm the then SS New Construction Office contacted – as early as April 1940 – was Topf & Söhne of Erfurt. The Friedrich Boos corporation of Cologne, a specialist in sanitary installations, began to work at Auschwitz in September 1940. In November 1941, the Huta construction corporation of Kattowitz was employed in construction work on the POW camp. In the following months and years the private firms employed at Auschwitz grew enormously. On April 9, 1943, 29 firms were working on the various worksites at Auschwitz (see Document 48).

The civilian firms did their assigned work using civilian workers who lived in the grounds of Auschwitz in a community camp. There were also voluntary Italian civilian workers who lived in a camp near the Auschwitz railway station.

The civilian workers worked in such close contact with the inmates that the Central Construction Office was compelled to make all the private firms sign a declaration that civilian workers would not infringe the disciplinary standards of the camp in their relations with inmates. It does not appear from any document that civilian firms and workers were in any such way bound by any declaration of secrecy as to the camp’s activities.

On May 13, 1942, during a service trip to the WVHA in Berlin, Bischoff had to present a copy of the daily reports on the use of manpower to convince SS Sturmbannführer Sesemann that nearly 1,000 civilian workers were employed at Auschwitz, not merely 57, as believed by his office. In fact, as early as the end of 1941, these had reached a manpower force of several hundred persons; starting in 1942, the majority of these were lodged in a suitable camp, the community camp, but a few lived with their families in houses located in the camp grounds of Auschwitz. It was precisely in the community camp where the devastating typhus epidemic broke out and subsequently raged at Auschwitz with various waves from July 1942 until April 1943. The first cases of typhus were verified on July 1, 1942, among civilian workers of the Huta corporation.

From construction reports and construction-deadline schedules that survived, the statistics regarding the numbers of civilian workers at Auschwitz may be deduced. On March 31, 1943, there were 1,200 people working on the construction of the Krupp offices: 29 German civilian workers, 372 Polish workers, and 799 inmates. According to an order of the camp command dated April 20, 1942, all civilian employees and workers subordinated to the Central Construction Office had to wear distinctive green armbands. On April 22, Bischoff sent the command a letter with a request for green material necessary to manufacture the armbands.

Civilian workers received their salary from the firms for which they worked (see Document 53). For assistance, lodgings, and employment in the camp workers depended on the Labor Deployment Department of the Central Construction Office – in January 1943 under SS Unterscharführer Pantke, who administered nearly 1,000 civilian employees.

The Auschwitz outpost of the labor office compiled monthly and/or quarterly reports on the civilian workers and employees inscribed on their lists, a few copies of which are preserved in the archives of the Central Construction Office.

In the “List of workers and employees of the…” the workers were classified by profession and gender. The few surviving reports mention 8,418 men and 2,994 women on April 1, 1942; 8,688 men and 3,406 women on June 30, 1942; and 8,851 men and 3,472 women on September 30, 1942.

The Labor Registry Statistics Abu 4a first registered monthly, then quarterly, the variations in worker manpower: 20,292 registered workers (males only) on March 31, 1943; 19,711 on June 30, 1943; 20,472 on September 30, 1943; 20,677 on December, 31; 21,275 on March 31, 1944.

The labor registry statistics finally contained a separate list of (male) German workers and foreign workers: 21,620 German and 5,595 foreign workers on June 30, 1944; 21,885 German and 6,664 foreign workers on September 30, 1944; and 4,535 German and 8,070 foreign workers on December 31, 1944.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/auschwitz-the-central-construction-office-of-the-waffen-ss-and-police/

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