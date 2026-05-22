Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Read this…

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
4h

Great information....I just did a video on the camp

https://old.bitchute.com/video/TaEWlpih07Oy/

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