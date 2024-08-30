by Jeff Davis August 17, 2024

Rudolf Walter Richard Hess was born on April 26, 1894 in Alexandria, Egypt.

In the aftermath of World War II, Rudolf Hess was tried at the Nuremberg Trials for conspiracy, crimes against peace, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

During the trial, he did not admit to any of these crimes and even said he was proud to have served his leader, Adolf Hitler, and the German people. He would cite his actions in Scotland where he had tried to end the war between Germany and the United Kingdom at the risk of his life.

Of the four charges, only conspiracy and crimes against peace were ultimately upheld. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, a punishment that would be carried out without remission.

For the next few years, he was prisoner "number 7", as he occupied the cell with that number.

After the release of Baldur von Schirach and Albert Speer, who served their twenty-year sentences in October 1966, he remained the last and only prisoner in Spandau Prison from 1966 to 1987. After the departure of these last two prisoners, cell number 7, which measured only two meters by three meters, became the most expensive single-bed accommodation in the world, with its daily cost of two thousand eight hundred marks, entirely financed by West Germany.

The Allied powers, the United States, the USSR, France and the United Kingdom, found it important to keep Rudolf Hess in Spandau Prison, not least as the last symbol of their alliance, which was beginning to crumble.

His chaplains (Charles Gabel from 1977 to 1986, Michel Roehrig from 1986 to 1987) claim that, contrary to popular belief, Hess was not a madman or a psychologically fragile person. A practice initiated in 1947 consisted of removing articles concerning Nazism or personalities of the Third Reich from the newspapers that were given to prisoners in order to prevent them from considering themselves as figures who had marked history.

During the entire time of his imprisonment, Rudolf Hess was not allowed to speak to the press and was allowed only one visit per month, lasting a maximum of thirty minutes; the visitor had to be a member of his immediate family. In addition, all four prison directors had to be present during these visits.

Rudolf Hess was allowed to receive notebooks in prison, but only to write letters or notes; once filled, these notebooks were destroyed by the guards to prevent him from writing his memoirs, and to avoid the risk of him being glorified later.

On August 17, 1987, at the age of ninety-three, he was found hanging from an electrical wire. His death was officially classified as a suicide… His son Wolf Rüdiger Hess has always defended the theory of an assassination perpetrated by the SAS (Special Air Service) . One of the prison stretcher-bearers from 1982 to 1987, Abdallah Melaouhi, also defends the theory of assassination in his book Ich sah seinen Mördern in die Augen .

The epitaph "Ich habe gewagt" ("I dared") will adorn his tomb.

After Hess's death, Spandau Prison was destroyed by decision of the occupying forces in Berlin, the Soviets wanting in particular to avoid making it a place of "pilgrimage".

However, Germans and other Europeans gathered in Wunsiedel, the hometown of his paternal family where he was buried, for a "memory march". These events were repeated every year on the anniversary of Hess's death. They were banned from 1991 to 2000, but marches still took place in various towns in the surrounding area. In 2002, marches were allowed again.

On August 17, 2010, the Karlsruhe city council banned a demonstration organized by a nationalist association and planned for August 21 in memory of Hess.

The municipality finally decided not to renew the concession, which expires on October 5, 2011.

His descendants had filed a request to renew the twenty-year concession. But Rudolf Hess's granddaughter assured during an interview with representatives of the parish that she now wanted the tomb to be destroyed (isn't there a contradiction there?) in order to prevent it from remaining a place of pilgrimage for far-right circles. "She said they wanted nothing more to do with it ," stressed the former elected representative of the canton. "We were all very relieved," he added.

On July 21, 2011, the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Hess's remains had been exhumed and his grave destroyed, in part to prevent possible neo-Nazi gatherings (SIC).

His remains were cremated and his ashes scattered.

Found at https://jeune-nation.com/kultur/histoire/17-aout-1987-lassassinat-de-rudolf-hess-2

