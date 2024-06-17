Around the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church
by Joseph Goebbels
The source: “Rundum die Gedächtniskirche,” Der Angriff. Aufsätze aus der Kampfzeit (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1935), pp. 338-340. The illustration is the book’s dust jacket.
This is Berlin W[est]:
Thousands and thousands of signs beam a flood of light into the gray evening so that the Kurfürstendamm is almost as bright as day. Streetcars jangle, b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.