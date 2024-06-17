The source: “Rundum die Gedächtniskirche,” Der Angriff. Aufsätze aus der Kampfzeit (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1935), pp. 338-340. The illustration is the book’s dust jacket.

This is Berlin W[est]:

Thousands and thousands of signs beam a flood of light into the gray evening so that the Kurfürstendamm is almost as bright as day. Streetcars jangle, b…