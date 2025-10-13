Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Curton's avatar
Don Curton
28m

This could be a corrupted giant version of the trolley problem; do you throw the switch and kill a quarter-million German civilians in order to hold the line against the communists? Or do you not bomb Dresden and allow Stalin to have the upper hand, subjected millions more to the brutal oppression of the communist forces?

Or better yet, allow Patton to draft in the remaining German forces and go after the Soviets in a final Battle Royale style attack?

And yet we got the worst possible outcome, killing all those civilians anyway without any meaningful impact on the final Yalta agreement. Good job, guys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
4h

Nuclear weapons do not exist. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were both firebombing episodes like the fire bombing of Dresden and other German cities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture