Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
3h

Good piece. It conveys in no uncertain terms how utter brazen falsehoods are "allowed" to remain unchallenged, year in and out. It is a lot of "news by omission" - for example at the same time that we are inundated by movies and sly reinforcement write-ups, not one mainstream media will headline the Martin Zaidenstadt deception. Add to it, soft pedalling - the likes of what Kaplan does in his article and soon, people are nodding along to the supposed event intoning gravely "it's not open for debate" or "It's a settled topic". No mainstream media house today dares to do something like "instead of forthrightly identifying his "provocative contentions" as lies, ..."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1g1B7u3PjIU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
4h

Same ~story I got in interview with Auschwitz survivor#88 Sigmund Sidow????? in 1995 NYC October interview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture