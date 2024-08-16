There are a lot of issues and topics available to our people. Because we are what we are, and I am assuming that if you are reading this than “we” are Ethnonationalists. I say this because “I” am an Ethnonationalist.

Now. Because we are Ethnonationalists, we have what might be called an “Antimidean” Touch. (Think King Midas’ disadvantaged twin.) Everything we touch, in the eyes of society, turns to dross. However. Quite the opposite SHOULD be true. We should aim to turn what we handle into gold.

Sadly, this is not yet the case. There is a lot of intellectual ground to cover before we seize Andlang (one of the post-Ragnarokkr Heavens) for ourselves. But, before I even dare to write on the topic which has clutched at my attentions since I fell away from the Catholic Church I wish to make a definitive statement. Formulate a credo, perhaps. We can win. There is no reason why we cannot. Well, no reason why we SHOULD not. There are plenty of reasons why we might fail, but we know most of the issues. The task at hand is for each of us to disseminate ourselves into the cause. To realise the dualistic component, the organic (dis)unity of man and cause. We are and are not the Cause. That is, there comes a point where individual personality must merge with the overarching principle of our Movement.

I digress. One of the ways that this Unity is shattered, is on the ideological basis. Indeed, I would argue that at point, all our battles are ideological. And currently, we are fighting an ideological civil war. Christian vs. Heathen. Heathen vs. Pagan. Strange post-traditional religion vs. Atheism. Ethnonationalists of a cerebral nature versus those that believe only in the power of the Hammer. Those with cunning against those without. Struggle. Our movement is in a process of self-definition.

My own side is obvious. I want to see an intellectual White race. Nothing else will do. However, it would be repletely anti-intellectual for me to deny that might has the potential to, in fact, be right. Might is not always right, as it goes, but can be. In all things, moderation. Yes. Moderation in all things, including moderation.

I am not capable of going the route of the meathead. Nor is the meathead entirely capable of following my logic. We need a Meadhall (because partisan conflict there was forbidden) among our own kinfolk, a philosophical meeting ground. Really, we need to grow up.

But pontification is not the precise topic I wish here to broach. The topic is one of the dividing lines. That is, the question of EUGENICS.

All things being equal. All things being dualistic, I will cut to the chase. Every word has a dual nature. Therefore each word, and thus idea, has a positive and negative.

Everyone and their dead uncle knows exactly what is meant by Eugenics, do they not? Do they not see flashes from Holocaust films? Do they not hear in their mind misappropriated quotes from Margaret Sanger (fellow well-read ex-Catholics will know exactly what I mean.) Maybe they think of the evil ‘supermen’ of Star-Trek fame. Whatever the case may be, in all likelihood, the average man, woman, child or educated horse will certainly collate the term Eugenics with some form of chilling evil.

We all know why. Go ask Alice when she’s ten feet fall, she will undoubtedly tell you to blame Hitler. Hitler did not invent Eugenics, thank you. Socrates did. That was sarcasm. No. Eugenics is a panpsychic concept. Archetypical, if we are Jungian in our perspective. Eugenics is as old as our realisation that the Sun has age. Older, probably.

I want to raise awareness to a sampling of the positive aspects and application of Eugenics. Originally, and now optimally, Eugenics was devised as a means of positive application. This fact is reflected in the meaning of the word, ultimately Greek in origin. I will not give the literal definition, but instead appeal to your cognitive reflexes via the affective domain. I will present you with the different components of the word and allow you to extrapolate their meanings and thereby synthesise for yourself a conceptual meaning.

Eugenics. Roots are Eu, and Gene. The roots of Eu stretch into a number of modern words, such as: Europe, Eurasia, and Euthanasia. The word roughly translates as “good.” Gene is the root word from which the following are derived: gene, genome, generate, generation. It can be roughly understood as “life.” Take a moment to consider the various ramifications of the word Eugenics. I’ll meet you at the next paragraph.

Hopefully you’ve internalised the word Eugenics, pondered it, and made it your own – an exercise you should repeat with ALL words, but specifically those to which controversaria has been attached. At any rate, I shall, for ease of reading, define Eugenics in context, or, as (the) “Good Life.”

The Good Life. We all want to live it. To the Greeks who put the concept into practise, it was not a question to be endlessly pondered. For them the question was not ‘if’ to proceed, but rather how.

Greeks, their examplars to be fair, saw life as an exercise. The ultimate end of this exercise was the Good. The Good was considered attainable best through moral means. So for the Greeks, health of society, morality, education, labour, religion und so bloody weiter, were all holistically inclined.

Greeks concluded, and I would argue rightfully so, that the best way to achieve their best end was by creating the best individual which could be made by conventional means. Or otherwise devise means for to be conventionalised. In creating the optimal individual, they were creating a cog in the wheel which would go on to move the organic machinery of the State. The State was an approximation of the family, and the family a component of the State. It was rough, Romans did much more with this, but the Greeks laid the foundations for primitive “National-Socialism” or basic Imperialism. At any rate, I consider both terms insufficient to capture the grandiose nature of their applications because the tendency towards the Good Life is necessarily archetypical.

I digress. What the Greeks devised was Eugenics, it was a practical application of a natural theory. They educated their citizens, bred them, literally, from the cradle in greatness so that they might likewise in gloried splendour enter the grave.

This is the positive nature of Eugenics. Stop. Consider the notion. There is nothing remotely sinister about it. Now, it can be argued that some individual Greek city-states, such as Sparta, made questionable decisions, such as the leniency toward post-natal abortion. This, on a purely logistical scale, is understood economically – however, one must also consider the fact that those suffering with particular disabilities often overcompensates in other arenas. Point in case: the brilliant German propagandist Josef Goebbels, was a gimp. Had he been euthanised as a child his brilliance would have never developed and Germany would have been a different place. In short, when negative Eugenics (Euthanasia) became part and parcel with Spartan society the per capita range of philosophers began to decrease, in stark contrast, with the statistics of places like Athens, where high-culture flourished. They lost their sense of balance.

But again. Euthanasia is not topic I wish to discuss. Not here, anyway. We, as Ethnonationalists, would benefit from a collective examination and internalisation of the concept of Eugenics. It has become fashionable to adopt reactionary stances against Euthanasia, which is not Eugenics, and assume that such concepts push an envelope that we do not want to open. Not so. I argue that Eugenics is what the word should suggest.

Consider. As Ethnonationalists our cause suffers because bleach has been thrown into the gene pool, if you’ll forgive the crude metaphor. We often encourage or otherwise ignore negative aspects within the broad-context of Ethnonationalism for want of appeasing a system we outwardly claim to resist. Example: Ethnonationalists claim to rage against the Jewish machine and all its schemes, yet fail to see that many of their own mores are turned against them. Further example: Holo(caust)(hoax…) how many times have you considered the so-called (Jewish) Holocaust since you began reading this essay? More than once, I shall reckon. The mythology of holocausts form the basis for the false, modernist paradigm of Eugenics. People are taught to think of gangly walking corpses in a grim laboratory.

Yet the same Ethnonationalists who deny the validity of holocaust mythology in a bizarre swoop, shy away from the thought of Eugenics. Cognitive dissonance. As a former Catholic, I approach Eugenics from a radically transvaluated perspective. So it stands, such re-evaluations of paradigms can be accomplished. And such accomplishments, in my reckoning, must be achieved.

Now. Take a moment to consider, with me, a grim assessment of some of our problems. First and foremost is that we are not breeding, as a whole, for optimal quality of stock. Actually, we are not breeding. Period. But that is an issue that will be explained Eugenically.

Many people choose to turn to Ethnonationalism in a sick, pychosemantic ego trip, as a method of achieving attention or as a means of stroking their own grotesquely swollen egos. They often engage in deplorably non-intellectual behaviour deeply unrepresentative of the pan-Aryan paradigm. As a Germanic inclined toward the rational, to philosophies, moral integrity, intellectual sophistication, this is upsetting to me. A network of excuses is made for meanderers, molly-coddlers and ego-strokers in the Movement. Not good. This is an example of theoretical Euthanasia. By allowing any prevailing depravity to clutch at our movements, we destruct our presentability.

Another problem is that Ethnonationalists, as a body, tend to gravitate towards a dualistic paradigm. This is both helpful and harmful. What is harmful is that often, personal bias can hamper the drive to objectivity which would otherwise allow us greater intellectual flexibility. This tends to manifest itself in a stubborn tendency to utterly deny any merit within castes we find undesirable. For instance, many Catholics and Heretics have unbelievable bias and cartoonishly unfounded superstitions concerning the Heathen elements of Ethnonationalism. They fail, A. to see the irony of this disparity, and B. are committing the sin of non-inclusivity, which is a slice of cognitive dissonance every “Christian Nationalist” will have to reckon through on their own, I cannot help them do it. On the other side, many Heathens tend to clam up and become reactionary in their aggression against the Christian oppressive influence. By promulgating hostility, both sides encourage disunity.

And believe me. I am no talking-head. I know Catholicism intimately. It is why I left the Church. It would be no great task for me to become violently opposed to Catholics (some of whom deserve my utmost) and to Catholicism in particular. But in truth, Catholicism is senile. The election of the current anti-Pope illustrates this utter impotency. We have bigger issues. Not that we should ignore the Catholic issue, but must deal with it in a more systematic light. Sewing tensions is not that light, I do not believe.

Of course. Much of this tension could be alleviated by intellectual rigour embraced by both sides of a largely unnecessary conflict. This brings me to my proposal.

We need to again begin practising Eugenics. On a primal level. We need to begin breeding for excellence, but before we can breed FOR excellence, we must first breed excellence.

The disunity of Ethnonationalism, I believe, is largely due to the fact that people get into it for the wrong reasons. Racial preservation does not always factor. Personal preservation does. A focus is implemented on negatory things. You cannot fight for, necessarily uniting with each-other, a negative. You can, however, bond over a positive.

We know the colour of mud. We know the ugliness of mere dirt. We spend each and every day walking over it, wading through it, or otherwise seeing it slung around. Mud is everywhere. There isn’t an Ethnonationalist soul unaware of the mud-issue. We know the problem. That cannot be stressed enough. What about a solution? That’s a far less popular talking point, it seems. Unless, of course, the solutions are ridiculous and far-flung. Those are popular, perhaps because internally, the individual fetishing them is aware they cannot succeed and they therefore guarantee themselves an easy PERSONAL victory by feeling a part of something with no fear of ever having to truly answer for it.

What we need is reasoned individuals. Learned people. But they won’t appear to us fully-formed from the head of Zeus. Before I was baptised, I was on the cusp of Ethnonationalism, but the media meddling concerned me and I chose not to allow myself to be yoked with intellectually retarded man-children – the effective portrayal common in media. I always sympathised, bluntly, with Edward Norton’s character from American History X, mourned the loss of his brother, but despised the cowardice of their gang’s leader and the hypocritical gluttony of their fat friend, Seth. The vulgarity of the girlfriend, the inanity of the skinhead youth, the mindless, witless canards, the numbing, nigger-like behaviour attributed to their Ethnonationalists told me that my best and brightest option was to think of ways to influence decidedly un-nationalistic sources. I then wasted four years of my life grovelling in a park bench before a fancy jug in an undertaxed Church that looked like a one-room movie theatre.

How many people are we losing because the media portrays us as wiggers with issues? How many do we lose when they go to Nationalist outfits and see that the stereotypes seem awful true? That’s an issue that we must address, there is no way around it.

Now immediately many will rebel against the notion of being told things. That again is coloured mentality. The great gubernatorial systems the broad majority of Ethnonationalists seek to model – Fascism, National-Socialist, Tribalism – all adhered to strict, often unyielding social caste-systems. Am I suggesting we need to follow them to the letter? No. But we can’t shy away from the inevitability that with culture, comes cultural mores. There WILL be folkways, this is inevitable. But what mores? Shall we prove a gaggle of white niggers? Or shall we follow a modernised structure akin to the aspirations of the Ahnenerbe of Holy Germany or the “New Rome” of Italy? The glory achieved by any historical people lies with the temerity of their social construct, and adherence to it. By promoting libertarian values, we invite a libertarian system. A lie. We then become the idiots that the Jew-tube want us to be.

So I argue. Ethnonationalist reading this paper: Expand your mind! When you are finished with this, take a moment. Fammiliarise yourself with various literature. Acquaint yourself with culture. Not just our own. Read the great religious texts – religion is an issue that needs to be dealt with. As a Major Theologian, I must often scoff at the ridiculous notions many Ethnonationalists have regarding Christian doctrine. They are right in their critique that the putrid egalitarianism of that cult is a problem, but, honestly, so much more could be done towards co-opting Christians and creating new Nationalists by understanding Christian thought rather than wasting time creating goofy puns to describe it. If, as is believed, the Tribe of Christ is such a threat, why not learn how their mind works? Insulting them will only cause them to breed faster. We don’t want that. They fetishise martyrdom. Their mind is like a glorified trap for slut-shamers. For the perhaps 1/10 Christians you will gain by deconstructing their faith violently, your remaining nine will be gained by illustrating the vagaries, absurdities and internal inconsistencies of their texts. The more time we waste getting our jollies mocking them, the more righteous they feel, the louder they will preach. Theirs is not an intellectual faith.

But ours should be. Take time to study politick. It was my discovery of Thomas Hobbes’ writings which propelled me down the road which allowed me to accept the logistical nature of National-Socialism as a theoretic pinnacle of governmental engineering. We should be able to read many popular and obscure politicians, from Marx to jolly Mr. Bloggenheimer who lives in his Ya-Ya-Mama’s basement. We must not be afraid of extrapolating from the philosophies of the enemy what works to their advantage and dissecting those elements. For instance, I am currently studying Liberation Theology in College, an unholy trinity composed of Latin-American, Nigger, and Dyke Liberation Theology. (My words, not theirs.) It takes work, but when I look past the repulsiveness of the topic, it is a brilliant work of mental-engineering – if you’re brown, black or into playing the home-team for boudeaur points. And can we not use some components? Whether or not he knew it, Dr. William Luther Pierce co-opted Liberation Theology in his construction of Cosmotheism. The idea of binding Race and Religion is a natural thing to do. And, if I am not mistaken, Pierce was among the more succesful of Ethnonationalist organisers, was he not? Yet the influences in his work are there: Christian, Pagan/Heathen, Scientistic. He took what fit his schema and created an organic entity.

We must hold ourselves to high moral, physical, ethical and hygienic standards. I cannot stress this enough. We are under constant scrutiny. We cannot allow ourselves to become vessels for incompetence. We have lesser races for that. We must not waste our potential, or else, really, why bother? Who else could have survived the Northern Steppes? The African Coast? The Mediterreanan lands? What about the Black Forests, the seven SEAS? WE did. Or rather, our ancestors did. Forefathers who did not dilly-dally and makes excuses, whine, coddle, and stamp their feet when more was demanded them.

So no. We should not encourage vices of every kind. We have Jews for that. Really. What we should begin doing is living FOR ourselves, instead of against the Jew. We aren’t ever going to get back at Zog by trying to get back at Zog. Again, did our Forefathers tame the world by shaking their fists and, in their best Rabbi Goldhumper voice, caw; “the goddamn Jews!” No. They didn’t care. They had goals, they were their goals. The other races were inconsequential. And they still are. No matter how badly we want the molehill to grow roots and sprout a mountain, it won’t. At the end of the day Zog will despose of us however it will, but only if we let it.

So instead of gnawing at yourself about whatever Jew, Mud or what-have-you, read a good book. Discuss an idea. Let me tell you something. The old “Impossibility-Card,” that old, tired, wheezing, chattering canard, is replete with falsehood. I live in Maine. I go to a (liberal) Catholic College. I deal with lemmings. It is not impossible to couch the beginnings of Nationalism in tricky phrases and pass it through. In time, when you can discern the spirits, watching people, their ticks, allows you to discuss with them elements of your paradigm – often without their knowing that they are being indoctrinated.

Remember. More than ninety percent of mental conditioning is preternatural, occuring without our consent. If we know this, and recognise the fact, we can begin to use this knowledge to our advantage. Subtle cues were employed to engineer the world in which we live. A meathead with a hammer is not going to undo this.

Soldiering, I believe, is necessary. Imperative. However, the act of soldiering must be centred around a strong and wilful intelligentsia. The Ahnenerbe and other intellectual nerve centres of the Third Reich freely utilised soldiers, the epitome of the masculine drive to order – the physical embodiment of order, properly attenuated, in fact. However, it was through the guile of WODEN in the form of a serpent that allowed them to do this. Clever as a Serpent. So must we be. And we must dispence with the pseudo-chauvinistic delusion that cunning is a sign of Jew-weakness.

Jews are oily. They ooze. They don’t even sneak like the snakes do. They are not so clever as they are corrosive. They did not outwit us, they eroded us, like the pounding of the ocean reduces great crags to mere pebbles. No, no, reader – friend, comrade, kin in kith and frith in blood, cleverness IS a virtue. And as of yet, it is our only virtue.

The Beerhall Putsches were culminations of cultural sophistication, of a directed, concerted, and pan-psychic urging. UR-ging. (Ur=ancient, ging/gang=going.) We have the urge, but not the direction. The Germans did not deny their natural genius in the beginning, and look at what they achieved. I do not care what you think of their methods, this trivia is inconsequential, but the magnitude of their achievements cannot, and can never be denied.

By following a path of intellectual and aesthetic superiority, which must always be prepared to seek tailoring to a specialised situation, we broaden our potential to appeal. We can’t pride ourselves on being dejected. That’s what Christians do, and look where it’s gotten us. No. We have to, as the U.S. Army says, be all that we can be. But what we CAN BE cannot be substandard. If people sense this adaptability in us, if they sense our ascendancy than they shall begin to seek us out.

Liberals, culture-assassins and iconoclasts all – never begin with astounding popularity. No, no and a resounding NEIN. They begin as subversives, but those with sincere, ascending aims. This sense of righteousness, initially, of adventure, of purpose, is what attracts others. Our goal as Ethnonationalists must be one of elevation. Everything we do must have a positive spin and angle. The Kingdoms of Bitch and Moan were rightfully annexed by Jews. We are better than that. Remember this, own it.

All and all, however, we need to be open to ideas. A closed door is one too many, who knows what God of Inspiration may have been turned away. And remember, any guest invited can be asked to leave. That we consider any idea does not immediately equate acceptance. No. We must understand ideas to reject them.

At any rate. There is much to think about, I do hope that by reading my meagre offering of measured words, meted as poorly or richly as they may seem, you are compelled to think and make your own words. More than that, I hope that something here, or elsewhere, sparks in you a drive to encourage those who might be helped to think for themselves. This is our strength. There is might in the written and spoken word, they are the great dragon-ships of the minds, the Fimbul-bows which shall close the oceanic gap of our minds and bring us together as a Folk, nor merely as folks.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/and-what-about-eugenics/

