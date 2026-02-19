Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
3h

Why is there NO mention that outside the fence, Germany had a Zyklon B manufacturing plant? This was probably how the j00s knew Zyklon B was a killing gas. The Germans would have signs and protection all over.

Reply
Share
Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
4h

Good coverage of the information.....I can save people a lot of time.

There were NO homicidal gas chambers that were capable of gassing 2-3000 people at a time.

No gas chambers mean the blue staining is irrelevant. Only blue staining was in fumigation rooms.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture