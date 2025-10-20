Bridget Stuart-Houston, who died on November 18th, 1969, began life as Bridget Dowling and was for a time known as Bridget Hitler, sister-in-law for a period to Adolf Hitler, thus providing him with a family connection to Ireland.

We know from her gravestone in the Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Coram, Long Island, that she was born on July 3rd, 18…