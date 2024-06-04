What was your impression of the Third Reich, and living through the war?

Ruckdeschel: That question could take days to answer. To sum it up for you, I grew up when Germany was ruled by a king. He was a good ruler that helped grow Germany into a world power. WW1 brought much hardship and misery to us, causing many to lose faith in what they were fighting for. In came the communist agitators, led by Jews, who helped cause the downfall of this monarchy. The Weimar era was nothing but the Jews in Germany having a heyday, getting friends into very high places, and bringing more and more Jews from the east to take good jobs. I saw such immorality while I was a student; young girls were forced to use their bodies in ways that brought shame to them. Sex was the watchword of the Weimar era, foreigners were coming to Germany (many from non-European lands) to feed upon our people for their perverse pleasure. I was even approached by several homosexual men, I was so angry to see this I started looking for solutions. Germany was in a state of decay that seemed to just keep getting worse. I grew up a Christian and knew this was not what God or nature intended.

I saw a foreign people who settled in my country, now starting to take it over. There were cases of Germans being thrown out of businesses just so the new Jewish owner could bring in more friends and family. Sadly, this was a common occurrence, as during the war, most Jews stayed on the home front combining their money to buy businesses where the owners had gone to the front to fight. German business’s now became the instrument of Jewish power and influence, most ill gotten by praying on war widows and children who only saw the money and not the future of their nation being bought up. So basically Germany was becoming a country of slaves, who owed their existence to a foreign race, who was working to make money off of us, while slowly destroying us.

The average German was on their knees, humbling themselves and praying to the God of our fathers to save them from this degeneracy. That prayer was answered in the rise of one man, Adolf Hitler. Therefore, this started my career, as he took the reins of German politics.

I always knew things were not right with my nation, so I started to look for ways to help awaken my people from the sleep or spell they had been in. I joined right wing organizations, as they seemed to be along my same thinking. I saw for the first time how powerful the Jews were, and they had only been in Germany for a few hundred years. Many organizations had Jews in them, and while they pretended to be nationalistic, they seemed to work against the very idea from the inside. That is one small reason the Führer banned or incorporated many of the organizations into the NSDAP. I went to hear Hitler speak in Bayreuth and was immediately emboldened; now I knew what party to belong to.

Did you ever meet the Führer in person?

Ruckdeschel: Yes, many times. I spoke with him the very first night I heard him speak. There was not the usual leftist interruption’s that I had heard so much about. I thanked him for such an insightful talk about how to stop the decay of our nation and bring it back to God. He asked me what I did for a living. I told him I was a sales person, he laughed and said the party could use more sales people to get the word out. I accepted his offer and asked how I could help. I was introduced to some people who put me to work. That was my first meeting with the Führer, but was not my last, I saw him many times and I believe got to know him very well.

The Allies accused you and others of supporting a regime that murdered millions, attempted to take over the world, kill Jews, and terrorize everyone. How do you respond to these claims?

Ruckdeschel: It’s rubbish, it is good to be the victor, you can make any rule you want, and tell any story you would like, and as long as you control what people learn, you control what people know. After the war things were very convoluted, many people were forced to say things that were not true, some people thought if they told the victors what they wanted to hear, all would be good, they could just go back to the way it used to be. I visited a few of our camps during the war, and can tell you with a good conscience nothing bad was happening in them. We are hearing more and more how Jews and others were mistreated in the camps, that they were gassed, and burned alive. None of this is the truth. The truth is Germany needed every able bodied person to help with the war effort, even prisoners. I was present during meetings with Himmler, and if the plan were to kill Jews, he would have brought it up. All I ever heard him mention was that the death tolls in the camps, due to dirty prisoners and sickness, had to be brought down with better medical staff and conditions. Does that sound like he was trying to kill people?

I witnessed very healthy Jews, happily working in our camps. They had been told that they were being moved out of the Reich to the East, and they would be taken care of and reimbursed for lost property and possession’s once the war was over. Our goal was to get an alien people, who seemed to wage a secret war on our values and culture, to go back from where they came. In one of our main camps, Auschwitz, there was a swimming pool, kindergarten, hospital, brothel, soccer field, and store. If people were to be killed, why go to the trouble to build all this? This camp was built around factories, and most all inmates worked in these factories, for pay. Never was it our intention to kill people, only to remove them from any position of influence over us. I will stand before my creator with a clean conscience that we did nothing wrong to these people. NS is a belief in peace, beauty, health, and honor; never would we have embarked to harm others. It was only due to unfortunate circumstances, caused by the Allies, that created the chaos at the very end that claimed so many lives in these camps due to no food or medicine.

When the war was over the allied interrogators, who were mostly Jewish or German communists who left to serve the allied cause, beat me and threatened me with all sorts of torture. Being in the party leadership, I was expected to divulge all sorts of supposed secrets and intrigue. They wanted to know who was sleeping with who, who ordered what, and where could they find so and so. I had no answers for them and it is a wonder I was not taken out and shot, or turned over to the Russians. So in short, I do not believe that Germany committed any crimes, we acted quite correctly, and any excesses that may have occurred were only isolated and were not state policy.

Were you a member of the German Christians?

Ruckdeschel: Yes I was. I was raised in a religious family of Catholic faith. I always, even since a young age, thought there should not be several ways to worship one God. So I never quite accepted all the dogma of the church. I believe a Lutheran is just as good as a Catholic. That was one of the great things about NS; it promoted religion as a strength of the folk, not as a divider. Therefore, some religious factions were hurt by this, because their power was taken away. The SS is a good example of the German Christian movement. Some authors tend to make it seem like the SS had a requirement to leave the church, turn their back on God, and give up all form of religion. This is nonsense, I was in the SS and most everyone I met was very religious, with only a few who didn’t believe in any form of faith. We saw in organized religion a decay that was starting to destroy us, since Jews had been promoting the idea that the Bible was their book, they were the Hebrews, and thus the chosen people of God, raised above all others. In your country, I hear this is an idea that has taken deep root, with many false preachers teaching the flock these people are to be adored and protected.

In Germany, it was always understood that the Bible was the history book of the ancestors of the current Europeans, which our peoples, or tribes, were the very people the Bible was written to, for and about. We became lazy, and allowed others to start teaching false ideas, twisting the words of our God to suit their own agendas. Under NS we tried to slowly correct some of this, sometimes making enemies of good men who had their minds twisted by our enemies. Since religion has been a trigger for wars, we were very careful to avoid conflict with the church, all while trying to turn our people back to the faith of our ancestors. Not modern day Jewish ideology.

What was it like being in the SS?

Ruckdeschel: You have to think of the SS as being a large, elite, bureaucratic organization. There was many branches, all with the aim of helping its members. I am one of the few political leaders to have served at the front and come under fire. I was a very early member of the SS, and joined at the request of RF Himmler, being made an officer due to my level of education. Being in the SS opened up many doors for me that took me to the Reichstag, political leadership, then a GL. When war broke out, I was assigned to the Totenkopf div, then drafted into the Wehrmacht to assist their propaganda company, then sent to the LSSAH where I was placed in a front line combat unit, I was also able to help build the HJ Panzer div. I was badly wounded, losing this arm in combat. Due to this, I was again back on the home front; I was again made the GL of Bayreuth at the end of the war. Due to me being in the SS, I was labeled a war criminal, which was quite ironic as the Allies committed so many crimes against us, that if we would have won, we would have had our London, Moscow, and Washington war crimes tribunals.

I am very proud of my service in the SS. I felt like this was a good way to find balance between life. It was a religious order, with a back to the ancestor’s idea, but with an eye toward a bright, hopeful future, full of life for our people and service to our creator. When I try to explain this to others, I get a blank stare that tells me our enemies have done well with their “re-education” programs. Himmler was one of the warmest and compassionate leaders I have met. The stories told about him today are far from the truth, and nothing but the victors trying to justify their war of aggression against us. They need to make it look like we were a threat to their people’s existence and actively working to destroy them, all of our leaders have been made into monsters serving absolute evil. It is a good tactic to scare people from searching for answers as to what this was all about. We were the evil bad people, and the Allies were the brave saviors, that’s all the sheep need to hear. I have attended a few veterans meetings and am no longer appalled at the horror stories these men and their wives tell regarding treatment by these victors.

Who would you say was worse, the Soviets or western allies?

Ruckdeschel: In my mind, they were equally evil. The western allies, led by men like “bomber Harris” openly advocated, for the first time in modern war, plans to kill civilians through aerial bombings. Hundreds of thousands of civilians, all over Europe, were killed by allied bombs. The Allies started the war, started bombing cities first, targeted civilians first, and raped and looted their way through Western Europe destroying treasures that will never been seen again.

The Soviets perhaps were worse, where a Jewish leader, Illya Ehrenburg, openly called for the rape and murder of German women, something many of his soldiers were happy to do. The Soviets were clearly ready to attack us in 1941 to wipe us out, we hit them before they could carry this out. From the outset, the Soviet soldier was cruel and devious. Killing wounded prisoners and even their own civilians. Many of their commissar’s were Jews, as communism owes its roots to Jews like Marx, Lenin, and Trotsky. It was not uncommon for our soldiers to capture these monsters and shoot them out right after interrogation. They were pure evil, and a curse upon God’s earth. I should like to say, the Soviets claim that we killed 30 plus millions of their population, making it into another “holocaust” if you will. I was on the Russian front, fought the soviet soldier, and interacted with the Russian people. I can tell you with a clean conscience that we treated the population well. They did the same to us. Many a time did German doctor’s care for the needs of the Russian population. In addition, they hated the partisans, who were fanatical communists or Jews more times than not, and preyed upon the civilian population as much as they did us.

Sadly, I believe, and have heard from people who escaped after the war, that the Soviets purged the civilian population of anyone who was even accused of being nice to Germans. They then blame these missing people on us as having been murdered or made slaves. As proof of our interaction with the Russians just look at a German soldier’s private phot album, you will no doubt see photos of happy, smiling, and friendly people being nice to our soldiers and vis versa.

Speaking of crimes, do you believe Germany did anything wrong? The vast majority of people believe Germany waged wars of aggression, killed innocents, committed all sorts of war crimes, and then brushed it off as if it never happened or was no big deal. Sorry to keep asking but this is why National Socialism has such a bad reputation.

Ruckdeschel: I really do hate when I have been asked this. Again, this question could take days to explain. I will try to be brief, as I need to eat and rest. I was placed in positions to where I was a witness to the war on most every front. I was a leader with ties to the military, armament’s, the home front, and close to the Führer himself. If Germany were guilty of any of these, I would have seen it, and heard about it. There were rumors passed by some, due to enemy radio propaganda that cast us as criminals, some in our General staff even believed this non-sense, and were too stupid to see it was part of the enemies’ grand strategy to justify a war that we did not want to fight. Stories were spread that we were killing Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, priests, and prisoners. I can’t say it enough, there was no policy to kill these people. We had to be firm, move them away from us, and punish them for crimes. The Allies had to make it seem like we were a threat to the world, so they have to fight us as hard as necessary no matter what the casualties. They claim we shot prisoners. On very few occasions, there might have been angry, battle shocked soldiers who did, however it was not policy. Civilians’ were sometimes hung due to sabotage or some other crimes, every nation has had to deal with these issues, and the outcome is the same. When we did it, it was a “crime”. We bombed cities, only because they were made front line fortresses and heavily defended. In Warsaw our LW dropped warnings for the people to leave to avoid civilian casualties, which the Polish leadership refused to let people leave saying they needed them to help defend the capital. The French bombed our cites and invaded parts of our western border, destroying what they could in 1939. The English started the terror bombing well before we hit London in ’40 or any of their cities for that matter.

Everything Germany did that seems “wrong” was in response to something our enemies did first. I was in the TK div and heard about the shooting of prisoners at Le Paradise, the details were sketchy, as the RF did not want to be bothered about British claims when they were clearly committing war crime after war crime against us. British soldiers were accused of using the same tricks their fathers did in the first war, using bullets reversed so they caused more traumatic injuries in our soldiers. They shot and killed soldiers who were under a white flag of truce, and French civilians claimed to have been roughed up by allied soldiers as they waited for our arrival, a few being shot and killed. This is just one of hundreds of examples German soldiers found themselves in, which then caused a reaction. Our government got to the point of no longer lodging protests as they went nowhere, but let the British accuse us and we had to be front and center, often not believed. Such is the power of influence.

What was your impression of the Führer?

Ruckdeschel: I am proud to be called a National Socialist because of him. This movement he helped found will one day be the greatest blessing to this earth and all of its people. The world just does not know it yet. I may sound like an old, overzealous, and eccentric person, but I saw something in this belief that works. Hitler was one of the most kind, intelligent, and caring men I have ever met. On the outside, he always seemed focused and ready to face the fight, “historians” have called this an example of his evilness. I saw his inside too; he always cared about us, our families, and made sure we had everything we needed. He cared for the poor, not just in Germany, but also in all of Europe. After the fall of Poland, one of his first acts was to set aside funds to start rebuilding Warsaw and other cities damaged. The same thing in France, a first act was to move in the Red Cross to help shelter and feed the French people. He authorized the release of some POWs to help their families, and asked for volunteers to go into these nations to help our brothers and sisters rebuild from a war forced on them by their ignorant leaders.

National Socialism started as a German movement, but in no way were we elitist about it; we wanted all of Europe to unite to help us secure a bright future for our whole continent. The anger from the nations we occupied is quite surprising to me. I know no one wants to have their country invaded, but we were fighting a war we didn’t ask for. We treated them very well, and I can only think that it was the Allies who drummed up all the anti-German sentiment, and human nature is to be glad an occupier is gone, even if he was good to you. Communists and others opposed to us politically really whipped up the civilians after the war to make it seem like we oppressed them all. They built up such hatred, that what was done to the those young girls who’s only “crime” was having a German boyfriend is a stain on the honor of their nation. I saw on TV where some were even killed. All because of blind hate.

I am sorry I get carried away while talking about this, not too many people ask these questions where I am free to give an honest response. In today’s “democracies” telling the truth will get you in trouble with the government, with all the freedom they are trying to protect.

Even at the very end, Hitler was concerned with his people. The deaths were very hard on him; he could not bring himself to see the devastation. He lamented once he felt responsible for all this since it was our attack on Poland that started things in motion. He was second guessing himself, but I think he knew the Allies wanted war and they used Poland as the means to that end. Poland was refusing to do anything about the border incursions, attacks on Germans, and made it clear they wanted to fight us to take more land. Our attack against them, which the whole Reichstag supported after being presented with the evidence, was more to protect Germany and our borders more than anything else. Even reclaiming our land stolen by Versailles was a secondary reason.

Hitler loved all of nature, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. He loved all animals and often liked to send us on zoo trips and to wildlife parks. He wanted to reverse some of the ravages left from the first war to our forests and set the HJ and BDM to work planting trees all over the Reich. Swamps were cleaned up, waterways made safer for wildlife and man. Health was put at the forefront of everyone’s goals. A healthy people are a happy people he always said. Women were encouraged to not smoke, drinking heavily was frowned upon. Sex was turned back into something healthy that men and women in love engaged in. A woman’s body was a holy temple to be given to her mate, not a tool of Jewish degeneracy. Women, for the first time were encouraged to be anything they wanted to be, with the most honorable choice being a mother to the future of our people. The Führer was loved because of this wholesomeness he brought. He was one of us, and never let us forget we are servants of our people, not lords over them.

What was it like being a Gauleiter?

Ruckdeschel: It was hard work, really. Being a GL is like being a governor in the states. I was responsible for my gau, or state. I had to deal with things like infrastructure, business, education, and anything internal with my subordinates. Laws had to be enforced, and sometimes I had to step in to act as judge. There were very many personalities to deal with, some good, some bad, but we had to make it work for the benefit of our people. The war brought many hardships and derailed many of the plans we had, I saw people helping each other like never before, that helped Germany rebuild even after all we had been through. With that, my friend, I must end this, as I am tired. I hope I have given you some insight into life back then that you will take this knowledge and help make a brighter future for this world.

