In 1938, american journalist Theodore Andrica visited Germany. During this visit he made this astonishing color film, which shows not only the “official” Third Reich.

His films includes scenes from the annual NS Party Congress in Nuremberg, Hitler’s Berchtesgaden home and even some shots of Hitler himself, but also remarkable footage of ordinary, daily life in rural and urban Germany.

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210510205418/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/78-an-american-journalist-s-color-film-of-national-socialist-germany

