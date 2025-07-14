Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
3h

Yes, we suffer here in America as I have documented here;

I've tracked down the information to argue that since 1979 Gov and corp have been silencing and impoverishing regular people. If Synagogue of Satan Zionist and other minions had left well enough alone, you would not believe how much better we all and our nation would have been. Listen for taste, read for truth.

AI generated audio overview of article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/9fc1b713-4c44-49bd-9c29-04fc3fe09744/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2223:, 14th July 2025, State's Organized Planned Disempowerment of the American Citizen"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2223

Feedback welcomed.

God Bless., Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
3h

And who's behind this skullduggery all part of the plan destroy the western man /woman Christian beliefs

Then move on to the next victim's (((Rinse and repeat )))

Then claim your the victim

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture