The Goya

MV Goya was a Norwegian freighter used as a troop transport by Germany. The ship was named after Spanish artist Francisco Goya. Goya took part in Operation Hannibal. the evacuation of German military and civilian personnel from remaining pockets held by the Germans along the Baltic Sea.

The Cap Arcona

The SS Cap Arcona was a German luxury ocean liner built in 1927. It was known as the "Queen of the South Atlantic" and was one of the largest and most opulent ships traveling between Germany and South America. The German ocean liner was used as a stand-in for the RMS Titanic in a 1943 Nazi propaganda film.

The Gustloff

The Gustloff was originally constructed as a cruise ship for the Strength Through Joy (Kraft durch Freude) organization in 1937. It became a German military transport ship on November 20, 1940. It was used as a floating barracks for the Second Submarine Training Division until the vessel returned to active service ferrying civilians and military personnel as part of Operation Hannibal.

Share

Leave a comment