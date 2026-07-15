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Brigadoon's avatar
Brigadoon
6h

Thank you for sharing this is further hard evidence of genocidal intent and depraved criminality of the so-called "good guys" of WW2. Important to note the remarkable similarity in behaviour to the Judaic supremacist criminal cabal that currently controls the US and of course the illegal welfare squatter colony called Israel.

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MDT's avatar
MDT
6h

Very sad ... .

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