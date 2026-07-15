Contrary to the claims of the “Court Historians”, the Allied Terror-Bombing Campaign was not intended for the destruction military targets, as my previous post demonstrate, but rather, to “de-house” and to kill as many German civilians as possible.

“Court Historians” are the intellectual bodyguards of the State. They shape and defend the “official line” or interpretation on the State’s wars, its presidential regimes, or other key historical events and public policies. As a result they enjoy high esteem and recognition in the mainstream media and academia. As defenders of the status quo they frequently attack and label their critics as “conspiracy theorists,” “revisionists,” “isolationists,” “appeasers,” “anti-intellectuals,” or other boogie men, rather than engage in civil discourse or discussion.

http://www.houseofpaine.org/court_historians.html

British documents as referred to by David Irving (and many other Non-Court Historians), and many quotes from the British military leadership confirm that the British and later also the Americans, deliberately targeted civilians, contrary to International Law. (See Dehousing Paper) Further proof of this, however, is in the routine use of Delay-Action Bombs by the Allies.

Many of the bombs which were dropped upon German cities contained a perfidious mechanism which, rather than exploding immediately upon contact with the ground or with buildings, were designed to explode hours or days later, thereby causing harm to survivors when they had emerged from their bomb shelters and cellars. They also caused serious danger to the Fire Fighters and Rescue personnel, sometimes killing them or making their duties virtually impossible to carry out. Both the British and Americans had these types of ordinances in their arsenals and also and frequently deployed them. Yes, this is how the so-called “good guys” and “liberators” waged war.

The chemical-mechanical fuse devices contained in them were housed in the rear portion of a standard aerial bomb. However, added protection using artificial materials (celluloids) were built in to prevent an immediate explosion upon impact. A glass ampule, located in the rear section, which contained acetone would instead break open upon impact and then slowly begin to dissolve a series of the protective celluloid plates or barriers, which barricaded the explosive materials, eventually triggering the firing pin and then finally detonating the bomb at a later point in time. The time of detonation was dependant upon how long it took for the acetone to dissolve the celluloid barriers. The speed of this chain of could also be varied according to the number or thickness of the barriers and / or the strength of the acetone contained in the glass ampule. Thus, they could be designed to detonate in any time frame ranging from several hours to a week. These Delay-Action Bombs can only be regarded as murderous weapons of terror and mass destruction. (Weitere Infos auf Deutsch, siehe: http://de.metapedia.org/wiki/Alliierter_Bombenterror)

Many such bombs, however, did not explode at all and are still being dug up today on German soil by farmers or in the course of road construction, the building of railways or the digging of tunnels for underground public transportation lines, etc. These have also frequently been found in rivers and canals. These bombs are, however, no less deadly than the day they were dropped, over 70 years ago. As a result, and to this day, “bomb alarms” are still a common occurrence in German cities and towns, resulting in sections of towns to be evacuated, roads to be closed and rail transportation to be halted for hours while highly trained bomb-disposal experts attempt to diffuse them, move them, or to detonate them on the spot. They could, however, under the right conditions, still explode spontaneously.

Finding unexploded German ordinance on British soil is, by comparison, a more rare occurrence. Whenever one is found, it is usually in London. This speaks to the fact that the German side did not use Delay-Action Bombs, as claimed by Wikipedia (without citation) for example, and also to the fact that England was never bombed to anywhere near the same extent as Germany. Nonetheless, when a single unexploded World War II German bomb is discovered in England, as was recently the case in London on March 22, 2015, it is an international “sensation” and news reports of this are carried world wide, apparently as proof of the barbarism of the “evil Nazis”. See my web search for news reports here: https://startpage.com/do/search?q=London+unexploded+German+bomb&lui=english

By contrast, it is rarely reported in the international media when unexploded British or American bombs are found on German soil. Why? Perhaps because it is such a common occurrence. Perhaps because they don’t want the world to know and to understand the full extent of the criminal Allied Terror Bombing Campaign and the types of bombs that were used. Or perhaps because, “it happened to evil Germans who deserved it, and so who cares”? One recent exception, however, appeared in the Wall Street Journal:

German City Evacuated After Unexploded World War II Bomb Is Found – Officials cleared 20,000 people from area surrounding Cologne’s Mülheim bridge (WSJ |May 27th, 2015)

Excerpts: “Seven decades since the end of World War II, unexploded bombs from are still found regularly throughout Germany, a legacy of the Allies’ sustained bombing campaign aimed at destroying German industry [a big lie, as exposed in the my previous posts] and breaking domestic morale. In Cologne alone, 25 bombs on average are discovered and deactivated each year, so far without causing any incident, city officials say. “

“Most large and midsize German cities were subject to bombing campaigns in the later phase of the war, leading to casualties estimated between 305,000 and 600,000 people, according to various historical records. [These are typical, deliberately downsized BRD stats]. In May 1942, Cologne became the first German urban area to face mass-scale bombing [refers to the Area Bombing Directive of Feb. 14th, 1942 and does not consider earlier bombings of German cities] when British Royal Air Force bombers dropped more than 1,400 tons of ordnance on the city. Allied forces bombarded the city 262 times during the war, city spokeswoman Sabine Wotzlaw said.”

(Be sure to also read the “who cares” type of comments posted by the WSJ readers)

Here is an exceptionally good and thorough article:

Nobody Knows How Many Unexploded Bombs Are Hidden Under Berlin – Vice.com – April 14, 2014, By Katie Engelhart

The Reichstag after the Allied bombing of Berlin (Photo via)

In the thick of WWII, Allied pilots dropped some 2 million tons (estimates vary) of bombs on German soil. Most of the bombs exploded, but up to 15 percent were duds and failed to detonate on impact. Today, these unexploded relics lie waiting. Experts figure that up to 250,000 live bombs remain scattered around Germany, and barely a week goes by without a bomb squad being summoned to one of them—unearthed, perhaps, by a hapless construction worker or a farmer tending to his fields.

Authorities take precautions, but there are still accidents. Bombs go off suddenly and sometimes people die. Though most of the Great War’s combatants are long dead, WWII’s casualty list keeps growing. Over the last few years, the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO) has become a more pressing problem. As WWII bombs grow old, their stabilizing agents begin to decompose and they become sensitive to the tiniest of tremors. As this happens, the risk of spontaneous explosion increases.

This situation isn’t unique to rural backwaters, either. Berlin, which was bombed to shit between 1940 and 1945, hosts an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 unexploded bombs (in addition to loads of unexploded grenades, rockets, artillery shells, mortars, mines, etc.) with around ten to 15 live bombs found in the capital each year…

CONTINUE READING HERE: http://www.vice.com/read/unexploded-wwii-bombs-germany

Also note that the Inglorious Bastard ALL LIES bear no responsibility even today for the cost of the bomb disposal operations. Nor do these occupiers, who still have armies on German soil today, send any of their own teams to disarm and dispose of their World War II bombs which they dropped. Meanwhile, the Germans today pay, and pay, and pay to apparently anyone who makes a claim against them, absorbs countless refugees from other countries, sends money and arms to IsraHell, and continually props up other failing EU states, all the while being continually smacked in the face with World War II Lies and Propaganda. The outright theft of German territory is not even discussed, much less compensation for our lost lands, or to the millions of Germans who were ethnically cleansed. And to date, no member of the ALL LIES has ever been tried for a War Crime or Crime Against Humanity, in spite of all of the overwhelming body of evidence.

So, did the war really end in 1945? Were the Germans in fact “liberated”? And was this really “the good war”? Or was it just the model for future wars against all nations who defend themselves against the tyranny of the International Bankster Gangsters and their New World Order agenda?

Found at https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2015/06/16/allied-use-of-delay-action-bombs-aka-long-term-chemical-detonator-bombs-and-their-effects/

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