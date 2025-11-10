Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
27m

The Allies defeated the Third Reich.

The Rothschild Reich defeated the Allies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture