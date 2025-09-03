On September 3rd 1939, the Allies declared war on Germany, leading to the subsequent half a decade long world war.

During this time, Hitler pleads for the Allies to withdraw their war declarations. Hitler’s pleas for peace are ignored as the allies amass 600,000 troops in Northern France. Plans are openly discussed to advance eastward upon Germany, via Belgium and Holland, as well as establishing operations in neutral Norway and Denmark, with or without their consent.

“I have always expressed to France my desire to bury forever our ancient enmity and bring together these two nations, both of which have such glorious pasts. I have devoted no less effort to the achievement of Anglo-German understanding, no, more than that, of an Anglo-German friendship. At no time and in no place have I ever acted contrary to British interests…” Why should this war in the West be fought?” – Adolf Hitler – Reichstag OCTOBER 1939

Before Chamberlain died he revealed America and World Jews forced Britain into war against Germany (mentioned in The Forrestal Diaries from 1945.)

Knowing that the Germans wouldn’t tolerate the ethnic persecutions against their people in the lost territories given to Poland by the shameful Versailles Treaty (which, by the way, were headed by Jews), the Zionist very probably promoted these nonsense pogroms using their controlled media, financed by the powerful banksters, as a manoeuvre to provoke the Germans, luring them into taking military action against Poland, creating then a pretext to start one more profitable war, which would have a decisive role in their control of the finances worldwide, which was being threatened by the progress created by NS Germany.

Allied historians so duplicitously neglect to acknowledge the endless call for war by England, France and America from 1934 to 1939 whilst National Socialist Germany’s numerous appeals for understanding and preventing a World War. These offers of peace to the Allied powers are a matter of indisputable historical record. Establishment ‘Court Historians’ cannot deny the reality of these reasonable offers, so they choose to simply ignore them instead.

General Robert Wood testified that in 1936 Churchill told him that Germany is getting too strong and must be smashed. (p. 130). For what reason? Bernard Baruch tells us. After an interview with Roosevelt in September 1939, Baruch released a report to the press in which he said:

“Hitler will have no war, but he will be forced into it, not this year but later.” Emil Ludwig Cohn in Les Annales, June, 1934, also quoted in his book ‘The New Holy Alliance.’ Germany is our public enemy number one. “It is our object to declare war without mercy against her. One may be sure of this: We will lead that war!” – Bernard Lecache, the president of the ‘International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism,’ in its newspaper ‘Droit de Vivre’ (Right to Life), 9 November, 1938.

“The millions of Jews who live in America, England and France, North and South Africa, and, not to forget those in Palestine, are determined to bring the war of annihilation against Germany to its final end.” – The Jewish newspaper Central Blad Voor Israelieten in Nederland, September 13, 1939

“I emphasized that the defeat of Germany and Japan and their elimination from world trade would give Britain a tremendous opportunity to swell her foreign commerce in both volume and profit.” – Samuel Untermeyer, The Public Years, p.347.

In April, 1939, (four months before the outbreak of war) Ambassador William C. Bullitt, whom I had known for twenty years, called me to the American Embassy in Paris. He did not say, nor did I ask, by whom. He let me infer it. … When I said that in the end Germany would be driven into the arms of Soviet Russia and Bolshevism, the Ambassador replied: “What of it? There will not be enough Germans left when the war is over to be worth bolshevising.” – Karl von Wiegand, April, 23rd, 1944, Chicago Herald American

Every single plea for peace was rejected.

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20211017053711/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/4182-adolf-hitler-s-struggle-for-peace

Share

Leave a comment