SS Man
2h

The murderer of Gustloff, a Jew, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but freed by the allies in 1945.

Just so we are clear, the “good” allies released the murderer of a totally innocent person just because the murderer was a Jew and the victim was a National socialist.

Oh, and the murderer went on to work for Israel’s minister of defense. The government of Israel has always had no problem being governed by murderers of white men.

