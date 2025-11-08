Ava’s Substack

SS Man
4h

An oft overlooked aspect of national socialism and its healing power over Germany was its economic policy. Race is an important aspected of NS, but so is the ability to work and be fairly rewarded for that work. Unlike capitalism, where work is done for the faceless shareholders who take no part in the work but reap all the rewards, under NS the worker takes a fair share of the profits on their labor, and only those who work and contribute to the state (the people) and it’s betterment are rewarded with wages.

Too many so-called “national socialists” today latch on to the race only aspect of national socialism but still hold true to capitalist thievery. Like any other “conservative”, they still worship the Jewish system of money over everything, holding the small chance that they will somehow become one of the wealthy few, and therefor capitalism must be adhered to. Meanwhile Jewish CEOs make their symbolic sacrifices to their shareholder gods through mass layoffs in the hope that contributing to unemployment will raise their stock prices by a penny.

We need a national socialist revolution in all historically white nations, but in order for such a revolution to take hold we must break the chains of a profit first mindset among the people, and open their eyes to the economic prosperity national socialism brings to the people who work.

Omar Alrumaih
1h

Love Pure NationalSocialism, wish it was still was alive instead of the criminal racist far right

