Adolf Hitler’s Proclamation Read by Gauleiter Adolf Wagner at the NSDAP Congress in Nuremberg (September 6, 1937)
Since then, this city has represented in miniature both how our Movement and Germany have evolved as well as the evolution of this city. A gigantic forum is in the process of emerging.
Its parade grounds are the most extensive in the world. As of tomorrow, the cornerstone will be laid for the erection of a stadium the likes of which have never before bee…
