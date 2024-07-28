Adolf Hitler’s New Year’s Proclamation to the National Socialists and Party Comrades in 1938
Today we can counter the sum of all our opponents’ prophecies with the proud fact that the order of the German Volk is now healthier, its culture richer and its standard of living higher.
This change is most evident, however, in the Reich’s position in the world today as compared to 1933. Then a nation trampled upon, despised, and without rights; today a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.