Adolf hitler's last table talk

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript51Adolf hitler's last table talkAva WolfeNov 03, 202551ShareTranscriptThis video was created by Ernst Zundel in 1991.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsHitler's Response to Religious PersecutionOct 31 • Ava WolfeHitler's Experiences and Thoughts of the jew – from Mein KampfOct 30 • Ava WolfeErnst Zündel speaks on Adolf Hitler's 100th birthdayOct 29 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler The Untold True StoryOct 27 • Ava WolfeOn the Character of Karl MarxOct 23 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - Mossad The Jewish ProblemOct 21 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of the Sudeten CrisisOct 17 • Ava Wolfe