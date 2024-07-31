Adolf Hitler’s Interview for Associated Press – Quoted in Völkischer Beobachter (April 4, 1934)
Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler pointed out at the beginning of the interview that he was a staunch advocate of personal interchange, of “man-to-man diplomacy.”
He would most prefer, he said, being able to speak privately with the responsible leaders of the most important nations, including America.
The antiquated diplomatic method of exchanging notes defea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.