Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl W Gaede's avatar
Carl W Gaede
1h

I would like to hear the original story in the German language

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture