This extraordinary letter is the first-known political document authored by Adolf Hitler on September 16, 1919.

Dear Herr Gemlich,

If the danger which Jewry today constitutes for our people finds expression in an undeniable hostility by large sections of our people, then the causes for this dislike are not to be found in a clear awareness that the Jews as a whole, whether consciously or unconsciously, have a systematically corruptive effect upon our nation. Rather, it comes about as a result of personal experience and the impression that the Jew makes as an individual, which is almost always an unfavorable one. As a result, anti-Semitism very easily acquires an emotional character. But that is not right. Anti-Semitism as a political movement should not and cannot be based on momentary feelings, but upon a recognition of the facts. The facts are these: