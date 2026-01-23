Adolf Hitler Responds to Allegations of Religious Persecutions

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1912Adolf Hitler Responds to Allegations of Religious PersecutionsAva WolfeJan 23, 20261912ShareTranscriptThis video was created by Justice for Germans (justice4germans.com).Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsOne Third Of The HolocaustJan 22 • Ava WolfeHitler’s thoughts on diversityJan 21 • Ava WolfeHitler was well aware that Stalin was on his wayJan 19 • Ava WolfeDr. William L Pierce -Racial Fitness And SurvivalJan 15 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler on the state of thingsJan 13 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler His Red Pill experiences in ViennaJan 9 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler and Mannerheim in a private conversation, secret recording, June 1942Jan 7 • Ava Wolfe