Adolf Hitler: Proclamation to the German Folk from the Fuhrer Headquarters (February 24, 1945)
National Socialists! Party Comrades! A sense of duty and my work prohibit my leaving headquarters at this time, on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the day on which the principal program of our movement was proclaimed and accepted in Munich.
The evening of February 24 was marked by the anticipation of a development whose terrible significance is perhaps c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.