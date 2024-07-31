If we study the course of our cultural life during the last twenty-five years we shall be astonished to note how far we have already gone in this process of retrogression.
Everywhere we find the presence of those germs which give rise to protuberant growths that must sooner or later bring about the ruin of our culture. Here we find undoubted symptoms of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.